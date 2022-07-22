Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:27 2022-07-22 am EDT
462.20 USD   +1.85%
09:44aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Demonstrates Joint Integrated Fires During Valiant Shield
PU
07:35aNorthrop Grumman Corporation - Third Successful Missile Live Fire Test for Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range
AQ
07/21NORTHROP GRUMMAN : and NASA Successfully Test Space Launch System Booster
PU
Northrop Grumman : Demonstrates Joint Integrated Fires During Valiant Shield

07/22/2022 | 09:44am EDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - July 22, 2022 - Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NYSE: NOC) systems fused sensor information from multiple services to create a fire-control-quality composite track on a multi-service network during U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's (INDOPACOM) Valiant Shield exercise, enabling an extended battlespace and allowing better and quicker decisions.

Northrop Grumman's systems, including the U.S. Army's Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS), were deployed to Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington as a part of an expansive, distributed network across the Indo-Pacific area of operations. IBCS was part of a multi-service, multi-domain fire control network and demonstrated cross-service Joint-All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) interoperability.

"Valiant Shield further demonstrates the power of our architecture to network any sensor and effector, across every domain, and to extend the battlespace by leveraging their combined capabilities," said Christine Harbison, vice president and general manager, combat systems and mission readiness, Northrop Grumman. "It is another example of how we are bringing JADC2 to reality."

Northrop Grumman's adaptable and distributed architecture was able to utilize the network to provide the warfighter with a single integrated air picture connecting multi-service assets.

Valiant Shield is a biennial INDOPACOM sponsored training exercise held in the Pacific that focuses on integration of joint training in a multi-domain environment. Valiant Shield 2022 was conducted June 6-17.

IBCS has an open, modular and scalable architecture that is foundational to integrating all available assets in the battlespace, regardless of source, service or domain. Its architecture enables the efficient and affordable integration of current and future systems. Through numerous successful tests and demonstrations, IBCS has validated the ability to connect and fuse multi-service sensor data to multi-service weapons demonstrating JADC2 capabilities.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 13:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36 552 M - -
Net income 2022 3 844 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 70 541 M 70 541 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 88 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
Matthew F. Bromberg Vice President-Global Operations
Carl Hahn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.83%70 541
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.19%140 728
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.20%104 788
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION3.96%60 116
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.09%43 221
BAE SYSTEMS PLC42.89%29 512