Northrop Grumman : Demonstrates Joint Integrated Fires During Valiant Shield

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - July 22, 2022 - Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NYSE: NOC) systems fused sensor information from multiple services to create a fire-control-quality composite track on a multi-service network during U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's (INDOPACOM) Valiant Shield exercise, enabling an extended battlespace and allowing better and quicker decisions.

Northrop Grumman's systems, including the U.S. Army's Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS), were deployed to Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington as a part of an expansive, distributed network across the Indo-Pacific area of operations. IBCS was part of a multi-service, multi-domain fire control network and demonstrated cross-service Joint-All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) interoperability.

"Valiant Shield further demonstrates the power of our architecture to network any sensor and effector, across every domain, and to extend the battlespace by leveraging their combined capabilities," said Christine Harbison, vice president and general manager, combat systems and mission readiness, Northrop Grumman. "It is another example of how we are bringing JADC2 to reality."

Northrop Grumman's adaptable and distributed architecture was able to utilize the network to provide the warfighter with a single integrated air picture connecting multi-service assets.

Valiant Shield is a biennial INDOPACOM sponsored training exercise held in the Pacific that focuses on integration of joint training in a multi-domain environment. Valiant Shield 2022 was conducted June 6-17.

IBCS has an open, modular and scalable architecture that is foundational to integrating all available assets in the battlespace, regardless of source, service or domain. Its architecture enables the efficient and affordable integration of current and future systems. Through numerous successful tests and demonstrations, IBCS has validated the ability to connect and fuse multi-service sensor data to multi-service weapons demonstrating JADC2 capabilities.

