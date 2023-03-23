Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:54:42 2023-03-23 am EDT
441.97 USD   -0.37%
09:31aNorthrop Grumman Demonstrates Platform Agnostic In-Flight Connectivity for US Air Force
GL
09:02aNorthrop Grumman Announces Webcast, Conference Call of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
GL
03/22Northrop Grumman Systems Gets $50 Million Modification to US Navy Contract
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northrop Grumman Demonstrates Platform Agnostic In-Flight Connectivity for US Air Force

03/23/2023 | 09:31am EDT
SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) successfully demonstrated the technical capability to connect a full aircraft ecosystem. The company showcased its Software Programmable Open Mission Systems Compliant (SPOC) multifunction processor in a flight test for the U.S. Air Force, highlighting the ability to integrate existing and future platforms using advanced data links.

“With the maturity of our technology, we have the solutions today that will provide unparalleled mission effectiveness,” said Jenna Paukstis, vice president, communications solutions, Northrop Grumman. “We are connecting platforms that will benefit the joint force and provide them with real-time battlespace awareness across air, space, land and sea.”

Advancing technology in solutions like SPOC provide the Air Force with a low size, weight and power radio that is scalable, upgradable and flexible to fit in any platform. The SPOC design also provides an integration environment for next generation communications that can reduce cost, risk and time to deploy.

Flown on Northrop Grumman’s flying test bed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland, SPOC connected with a ground station in a live, over-the-air test using advanced waveforms. This flight test is part of a contract with the Air Force to develop and demonstrate a solution to help define the Air Force’s next generation radio approach. Developing SPOC using Northrop Grumman’s software development kit and open architecture will allow the Air Force to introduce new capabilities at speed to meet evolving threats.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 95,000 employees define possible every day.

Northrop Grumman’s multifunction communications solutions connect the U.S. Air Force. (Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman)

Contact: Morgan Frazer
858-245-7929
morgan.frazer@ngc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be46220b-00e1-4daa-bb02-7fdc171b193d


Analyst Recommendations on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 38 327 M - -
Net income 2023 3 365 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 825 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,1x
Yield 2023 1,66%
Capitalization 67 480 M 67 480 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 443,60 $
Average target price 510,33 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
John Russell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew F. Bromberg Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.70%67 480
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.18%140 999
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.62%119 344
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-11.64%60 118
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.69%36 508
BAE SYSTEMS PLC11.92%35 698
