NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

Northrop Grumman Enhances G/ATOR with New Performance Capabilities

06/14/2023
BALTIMORE, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) continues to enhance the functionality of AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) with new performance upgrades that will extend the range and add advanced capabilities following the completion of Full Rate Production lot one to the U.S. Marine Corps. While in production, G/ATOR has proven to be an agile expeditionary air defense capability suitable for air base defense. Based on the success of the fielded systems, new performance upgrades that will extend the range and capability are planned for next year for the Multifunction radar systems in production.

“The advanced functionality significantly increases the range of the current system, enhances cruise missile defense capability and establishes G/ATOR as the most agile ground-based surveillance and integrated fire control system available today,” said Melissa Johanson, director, advanced land sensors, Northrop Grumman. “We are committed to outpacing modern adversary threat systems for partner and allied forces with advanced surveillance and fire control capability.”

G/ATOR combines five of the Marine Corps’ single-mission radars into one multi-mission system for total air and missile defense surveillance. This provides a new level of protection and situational understanding for warfighters and enables them to make better decisions when it matters most. The Marines Corps has been granted funding from Congress for eight additional G/ATOR systems. To date, 21 of the awarded 46 Northrop Grumman systems have been fielded.

G/ATOR is one piece of the solution providing joint forces with an operational picture and deep breadth of data to operate in today’s contested environment, in support of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030 strategy.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 95,000 employees define possible every day.

Contact: Haley Johnson
703-713-2821 (mobile)
haley1.johnson@ngc.com
   

Northrop Grumman successfully completed Full-Rate Production Lot One of G/ATOR and will deliver 46 awarded systems to the Marine Corps. (Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f73714e2-176b-444e-bfba-2053cd2bed5c


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 38 416 M - -
Net income 2023 3 429 M - -
Net Debt 2023 10 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,0x
Yield 2023 1,62%
Capitalization 68 511 M 68 511 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
EV / Sales 2024 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 451,15 $
Average target price 502,37 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
John Russell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew F. Bromberg Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-16.88%68 511
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.22%145 359
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.47%114 564
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-14.12%58 551
BAE SYSTEMS PLC11.43%36 611
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.17%35 828
