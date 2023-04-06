Advanced search
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:56:49 2023-04-06 pm EDT
471.56 USD   +0.14%
Northrop Grumman : Expands Space Technology Capabilities in Huntsville
PU
10:13aNorthrop Grumman Wins Collier Trophy for NASA's James Webb Space Telescope
AQ
04/05Northrop Grumman Wins Collier Trophy for NASA's James Webb Space Telescope
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northrop Grumman : Expands Space Technology Capabilities in Huntsville

04/06/2023 | 02:14pm EDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - April 6, 2023 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) cut the ribbon on a new, two-building campus today located just outside of Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, expanding its launch and missile defense development capability. This campus will be home to over 1,000 Northrop Grumman employees in the Huntsville area.

Northrop Grumman cuts the ribbon on a new, two-building campus in Huntsville, Alabama, expanding its launch and missile defense development capability. (Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman)

"Our new lab enables us to deliver innovative solutions to our customers on rapid timelines, helping to protect and defend our nation and its allies against evolving threats," said Scott Lehr, vice president and general manager, launch and missile defense systems, Northrop Grumman. "The enhancements to the facility will also optimize operating efficiencies and provide our team with a dynamic research and development work environment."

The Northrop Grumman Redstone Gateway campus will include a hardware-in-the-loop integration lab that provides a robust and resilient cutting-edge capability to Northrop Grumman and its customers. This lab creates an end-to-end environment for engineers to best utilize the DevSecOps methodologies to develop, test, mirror and qualify integrated systems across the Missile Defense engagement chain.

Company officials were joined by guest speakers U.S. Congressman Dale Strong, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison County Chairman Mac McCutcheon and Huntsville City Council President John Meredith. Also in attendance were senior military partners as well as education, civic and community organizations.

Northrop Grumman is one of the leading aerospace and defense companies in Alabama, supporting key missile defense customers including the U.S. Air Force, NASA, U.S. Space Force and intelligence communities.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 95,000 employees define possible every day.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 18:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 38 324 M - -
Net income 2023 3 347 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 822 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,5x
Yield 2023 1,56%
Capitalization 71 634 M 71 634 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
EV / Sales 2024 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 470,91 $
Average target price 510,74 $
Spread / Average Target 8,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
John Russell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew F. Bromberg Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-14.21%71 634
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.40%144 003
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.42%124 712
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-7.71%62 792
BAE SYSTEMS PLC16.24%37 827
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.19%37 497
