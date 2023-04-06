Northrop Grumman : Expands Space Technology Capabilities in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - April 6, 2023 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) cut the ribbon on a new, two-building campus today located just outside of Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, expanding its launch and missile defense development capability. This campus will be home to over 1,000 Northrop Grumman employees in the Huntsville area.

Northrop Grumman cuts the ribbon on a new, two-building campus in Huntsville, Alabama, expanding its launch and missile defense development capability. (Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman)

"Our new lab enables us to deliver innovative solutions to our customers on rapid timelines, helping to protect and defend our nation and its allies against evolving threats," said Scott Lehr, vice president and general manager, launch and missile defense systems, Northrop Grumman. "The enhancements to the facility will also optimize operating efficiencies and provide our team with a dynamic research and development work environment."

The Northrop Grumman Redstone Gateway campus will include a hardware-in-the-loop integration lab that provides a robust and resilient cutting-edge capability to Northrop Grumman and its customers. This lab creates an end-to-end environment for engineers to best utilize the DevSecOps methodologies to develop, test, mirror and qualify integrated systems across the Missile Defense engagement chain.

Company officials were joined by guest speakers U.S. Congressman Dale Strong, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison County Chairman Mac McCutcheon and Huntsville City Council President John Meredith. Also in attendance were senior military partners as well as education, civic and community organizations.

Northrop Grumman is one of the leading aerospace and defense companies in Alabama, supporting key missile defense customers including the U.S. Air Force, NASA, U.S. Space Force and intelligence communities.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 95,000 employees define possible every day.