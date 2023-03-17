Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-17 pm EDT
443.60 USD   -1.46%
03/17Northrop Grumman : Final Series of Northrop Grumman-Built C-Band Satellites Successfully Launch
PU
03/17Banking Crisis Worries Persist With Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Mixed Pre-Bell
MT
03/17Northrop Grumman Systems Awarded $7.8 Million US Navy Contract
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northrop Grumman : Final Series of Northrop Grumman-Built C-Band Satellites Successfully Launch

03/17/2023 | 09:47pm EDT
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - March 17, 2023 - Two C-band satellites built by Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) have successfully launched, enabling its customer SES to achieve another milestone of the Federal Communications Commission's program to clear C-band spectrum to enable wireless operators to deploy 5G services across the U.S. (CONUS) and to continue delivering uninterrupted TV, radio and critical data transmission services to millions of Americans.

Engineers work on SES-18 in the environmental test bay at Northrop Grumman's satellite manufacturing facility in Dulles, Virginia.

Based on Northrop Grumman's flight proven GEOStar™ platform, the SES-18 and SES-19 satellites will enable continued operations in the C-band spectrum - a range of wireless radio frequencies used for critical satellite telecommunications and data connectivity around the world.

"Our GEOStar platform is an affordable and reliable option for a diverse set of commercial and government customers," said Steve Krein, vice president, civil and commercial satellites, Northrop Grumman. "The successful launch of SES-18 and SES-19 builds on our strong partnership with SES and indirectly plays a key role in supporting the rollout of 5G services across the country."

These satellites are the eighth and ninth GEOStar communications satellites Northrop Grumman has manufactured for SES at facilities in California and Maryland. Northrop Grumman builds communications satellites for various operators around the globe for commercial, government, hybrid MILSATCOM and satellite servicing missions.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 95,000 employees define possible every day.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2023 01:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 38 327 M - -
Net income 2023 3 365 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 812 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,1x
Yield 2023 1,66%
Capitalization 67 480 M 67 480 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 443,60 $
Average target price 510,33 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
John Russell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew F. Bromberg Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.70%68 476
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.81%143 011
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.72%120 449
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-11.31%60 343
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.85%38 423
BAE SYSTEMS PLC7.10%33 849