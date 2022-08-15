Log in
Northrop Grumman : G/ATOR Demonstrates Advanced Fire Control Radar Capability for US Marine Corps

08/15/2022 | 09:54am EDT
BALTIMORE - Aug. 15, 2022 - Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NYSE: NOC) AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) multifunction sensor successfully detected and tracked multiple cruise missile threats simultaneously during a recent live-fire test at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. G/ATOR successfully tracked each target immediately after launch and passed relevant information in real time to intercept numerous cruise missile targets from multiple angles.

G/ATOR supporting a series of live-fire tests in White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.

The tests were part of the U.S. Marine Corps' mid-tier acquisition rapid prototyping effort, known as the Ground Based Air Defense Medium-Range Intercept Capability (GBAD MRIC), a developmental program established to protect high-value areas and assets from airborne threats such as cruise missiles and aircraft.

"During this test event, the AN/TPS-80 demonstrated a combination of performance capabilities during a realistic representation of an adversary attack," said Michael Hahn, director, advanced land radar solutions, Northrop Grumman. "G/ATOR is an expeditionary radar and is unrivaled in its ability to simultaneously provide weapons quality tracks on numerous, concurrent airborne targets while maintaining 360-degree surveillance coverage. The software-defined nature of the AN/TPS-80 was critical in rapidly developing and demonstrating this advanced capability in support of challenging threat scenarios to support the Marine Corps."

The rapid emplacement and displacement of the AN/TPS-80 means troops can quickly stand up this mission capability in the field, perform the mission, and rapidly move assets to avoid vulnerability of enemy targeting. Unlike traditional sensors, multifunction systems like G/ATOR consolidate multiple capabilities into a single sensor, decreasing the size, weight and power requirements. G/ATOR is one piece of the solution providing the joint forces with an operational picture and deep breadth of data to operate in today's contested environment, in support of the Marine Corps' Force Design 2030 strategy.

The GBAD MRIC program, led by the USMC, integrates existing systems - specifically, G/ATOR and the Common Aviation Command and Control System (CAC2S) - with components of the Israeli Iron Dome System including the Tamir interceptor to provide integrated surveillance and coverage.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 13:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
