  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Northrop Grumman Corporation
  News
  Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-16 pm EDT
435.63 USD   -0.85%
04:31pNorthrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 8 Percent to $1.87
GL
05/15Northrop Grumman Delivers Battle Command System Components for Polish Air Defense Project
MT
05/15Northrop Grumman Delivers Transformative Integrated Battle Command System for Poland's WISŁA Air Defense Program
GL
Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 8 Percent to $1.87

05/16/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.87 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable June 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business May 30, 2023.

“Today we announced an 8 percent increase to our quarterly dividend, marking our 20th consecutive annual increase,” said Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president. “We employ a disciplined, balanced approach to capital deployment, including providing a sustainable and growing dividend for our shareholders while also investing in our business to support our customers.”

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 95,000 employees define possible every day.

Contact:  Vic Beck (Media)
   703-280-4456 (office)
   vic.beck@ngc.com
    
    Todd Ernst (Investors)
   703-280-4535 (office)
   todd.ernst@ngc.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 38 417 M - -
Net income 2023 3 427 M - -
Net Debt 2023 10 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,5x
Yield 2023 1,69%
Capitalization 66 722 M 66 722 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
EV / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 439,37 $
Average target price 505,32 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
John Russell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew F. Bromberg Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-19.58%66 722
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.89%140 999
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.34%114 450
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.38%57 565
BAE SYSTEMS PLC14.58%37 326
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.31%35 403
