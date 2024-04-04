HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - April 4, 2024 - Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NYSE: NOC) Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) seamlessly fused data from a Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) to acquire, track, engage and intercept a long-range cruise missile surrogate with a PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement during a recent test event held at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

IBCS extends its performance record during live-fire flight tests, building on the success of similar tests last year that validates its critical role in revolutionizing the battlespace by integrating any sensor or effector.

IBCS' capability to integrate with LTAMDS as it continues in development and testing supports the U.S. Army's Air and Missile Defense modernization strategy.

A Northrop Grumman-produced Engagement Operations Center at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)

Expert:

Rebecca Torzone, vice president and general manager, global battle management and readiness, Northrop Grumman: "The integration of LTAMDS and Patriot into IBCS is a crucial element in modernizing integrated air and missile defense. Ready now, IBCS is the cornerstone of the globally connected battlespace to defeat increasing complex threats."

Details on IBCS:

IBCS unifies current and future assets in the battlespace, regardless of source, service or domain. IBCS has demonstrated its ability to integrate with a wide range of sensors and shooters, including Patriot, Sentinel, F-35, CAMM, Giraffe, PAC 2 (GEM-T), PAC 3 and other sovereign capabilities. Through its modular, open and scalable architecture, IBCS gives warfighters new capabilities by fusing sensor data for a single actionable picture of the full battlespace that enables rapid, informed decisions to optimize shooters. This capability gives warfighters more time to make decisions on how best to defeat threats. IBCS is the centerpiece of the Army's modernization strategy for air and missile defense, and is a foundational element for the multi-domain, multi-national future.

In 2023, IBCS was approved for full rate production, enabling the Army to set a fielding schedule for later this year for operational air defense units. Additionally, IBCS achieved initial operational capability enabling the system to be fielded and available for deployment for wartime operations. Globally, Poland has declared Basic Operational Capability for IBCS for their WISŁA medium range air defense program and IBCS is planned for deployment in Defense of Guam as part of the U.S. Army program of record for integrated air and missile defense modernization.

