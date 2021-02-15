Northrop Grumman : Lori Hickman Honored at 2021 Black Engineer of the Year STEM Global Competitiveness Conference

WASHINGTON D.C. - Feb. 15, 2021 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) employee Karen 'Lori' Hickman was honored at the 35th annual Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) Global Competitiveness Conference held this past weekend as an all-digital event. Eleven Northrop Grumman employees were also recognized as BEYA Modern-Day Technology Leaders.

Lori Hickman

Hickman received the 2021 BEYA Community Service in Industry Award, recognizing her leadership in STEM through volunteer work, contributions, and other activities outside of her job. She is a program cost schedule and control analyst in Northrop Grumman's Aeronautics Systems Sector. Last year she volunteered more than 1000 hours of community service and was recognized by Northrop Grumman's African American Task Group as Volunteer of the Year.

The 11 Northrop Grumman employees who were honored as BEYA Modern Day Technology Leaders are: Adrian Brown, Richard Calvin, Michael Chin, Armelle Franklin, Kelvin Franklin, Tonyetta Gallagher, Valerie Mansfield, Janice Murray, Keyshawn Phelps, Marcus Sills, and Daniel Washington.

The digital event included a variety of event spaces for attendees, exhibitors and sponsors to learn, network, share ideas and experience entertainment. The virtual spaces included several lobbies, halls, networking lounges and auditoriums across two platforms.

