    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
03/29 10:00:33 am EDT
437.2 USD   -2.15%
09:39aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Next-Generation Polar is Indispensable in Highly Contested Space
PU
03/28NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Overview
PU
03/28Biden wants $813 billion for defense as Ukraine crisis raises alarm
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northrop Grumman : Next-Generation Polar is Indispensable in Highly Contested Space

03/29/2022 | 09:39am EDT
On the battlefield, snipers rarely work alone.

Snipers act as part of a system with a spotter who surveys a wide area to identify potential targets.

That's one way to think about the Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) system, according to Mike Ciffone, director of programs, OPIR, Northrop Grumman.

The Next-Generation Polar (NGP) satellites act as the spotter, surveying an enormous swath of the Northern Hemisphere from an orbit more than 20,000 miles from Earth. Once spotted by NGP, the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor satellites (HBTSS), which will operate in low-earth orbit, can act as the sniper's high-resolution scope, precisely tracking hypersonic missiles in flight and relaying timely data to shooters on the ground or at sea.

"A soldier looking through a sniper rifle scope has a narrow field of view," Ciffone said. "That's great for honing in on a specific target, but without that wide view from the spotter, the soldier could miss a developing threat and would be altogether less effective. The teamed system ensures a better, safer outcome."

In May 2020, the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC), formerly called Space and Missile Systems Center, awarded Northrop Grumman a $2.37 billion contract for the first phase of the NGP program. NGP will serve as the spotter for the HBTSS's scope.

"When it comes to detecting ballistic missiles, it's a mission that can't fail," Ciffone said.

NGP is a technological leap forward compared to the current polar monitoring system - the Space-Based Infrared System in Highly Elliptical Orbit (SBIRS HEO) - because it will detect both hypersonic and traditional ballistic missile launches.

SBIRS HEO service life is planned till 2028, when NGP is slated for launch. According to Jeff Sneller, Northrop Grumman's chief engineer for NGP, these combined factors increase the urgency of launching NGP on schedule.

NGP is an indispensable part of the next-gen OPIR construct for numerous reasons:

It covers the poles. NGP will cover the northern polar region - the shortest route for a ballistic missile to travel toward the United States. It is the most difficult region to monitor from space, said Randy Weidenheimer, director of programs, OPIR, Northrop Grumman.

"Covering the North Pole region requires highly elliptical orbiting satellites," Weidenheimer said. "It just can't be done as effectively from geosynchronous (GEO), geostationary or low-Earth orbit (LEO). If the North Pole is uncovered, an adversary could exploit it."

Failure isn't an option. Infrared missile detection strengthens nuclear deterrence and NGP is key to the OPIR construct.

"Without NGP, not only will we risk missing a ballistic missile launch from the polar region, we will lose the resilience inherent in having a robust capability in HEO," Weidenheimer said. "One reason that's important is that, for example, low-Earth orbit satellites need to orbit over countries that could seek to target or disable them several times a day, making HEO an inherently safer option."

Near total coverage. According to Sneller, NGP provides round-the-clock coverage of the Northern Hemisphere, including adversarial countries in Eurasia, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific.

"NGP monitors virtually every country from which a ballistic or hypersonic missile threat directed at the United States or its allies is likely to originate," Sneller said.

Resilient. On top of the wide coverage NGP provides from its unique orbit, HEO is more resilient than other orbits.

"Satellites in HEO are difficult to target and NGP has features that will help ensure it can continue to operate in contested environments," Ciffone said. "NGP is always in communication with ground terminals in the continental United States. If forward-deployed ground stations for satellites in GEO or LEO are attacked or jammed, NGP can still get information back to commanders in the U.S."

NGP is on track and on schedule to begin its vital mission in 2028. According to Ciffone, "NGP is a vital part of the United States' missile defense space architecture that we can't afford to do without."

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 13:38:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36 587 M - -
Net income 2022 3 847 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 512 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 1,52%
Capitalization 69 746 M 69 746 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 88 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 446,80 $
Average target price 445,60 $
Spread / Average Target -0,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
Matthew F. Bromberg Vice President-Global Operations
Carl Hahn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION18.37%69 746
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.02%150 665
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION25.20%121 180
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION15.55%66 872
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.98%48 159
BAE SYSTEMS PLC33.07%30 053