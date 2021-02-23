Northrop Grumman : Overview

Northrop Grumman Corporation
January 28, 2021
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation and the information we are incorporating by reference, contain or may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "plan," "project," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "guidance," "outlook," "trends," "goals" and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to our future financial condition, results of operations and/or cash flows. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, expectations, plans and projections that we believe to be reasonable when made, but which may change over time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Specific risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those identified and discussed more fully in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These risks and uncertainties are amplified by the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused and will continue to cause significant challenges, instability and uncertainty. They include:
- the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak or future epidemics on our business, including the potential for worker absenteeism, facility closures, work slowdowns or stoppages, supply chain disruptions, additional costs and liabilities, program delays, our ability to recover costs under contracts, changing government funding and acquisition priorities and processes, changing government payment rules and practices, insurance challenges, and potential impacts on access to capital, the markets and the fair value of our assets
- our dependence on the U.S. government for a substantial portion of our business
- significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs, and U.S. government funding and program support more broadly
- investigations, claims, disputes, enforcement actions, litigation and/or other legal proceedings
- the use of estimates when accounting for our contracts and the effect of contract cost growth and/or changes in estimated contract revenues and costs
- our exposure to additional risks as a result of our international business, including risks related to geopolitical and economic factors, suppliers, laws and regulations
- the improper conduct of employees, agents, subcontractors, suppliers, business partners or joint ventures in which we participate and the impact on our reputation and our ability to do business
- cyber and other security threats or disruptions faced by us, our customers or our suppliers and other partners
- the performance and financial viability of our subcontractors and suppliers and the availability and pricing of raw materials and components
- changes in procurement and other laws, regulations, contract terms and practices applicable to our industry, findings by the U.S. government as to our compliance with such requirements, and changes in our customers' business practices globally
- increased competition within our markets and bid protests
- the ability to maintain a qualified workforce with the required security clearances and requisite skills
- our ability to meet performance obligations under our contracts, including obligations that require innovative design capabilities, are technologically complex, require certain manufacturing expertise or are dependent on factors not wholly within our control
- environmental matters, including unforeseen environmental costs and government and third party claims
- natural disasters
- health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks
- the adequacy and availability of our insurance coverage, customer indemnifications or other liability protections
- products and services we provide related to hazardous and high risk operations, including the production and use of such products, which subject us to various environmental, regulatory, financial, reputational and other risks
- the future investment performance of plan assets, changes in actuarial assumptions associated with our pension and other postretirement benefit plans and legislative or other regulatory actions impacting our pension and postretirement benefit obligations
- our ability appropriately to exploit and/or protect intellectual property rights
- our ability to develop new products and technologies and maintain technologies, facilities, and equipment to win new competitions and meet the needs of our customers
- unanticipated changes in our tax provisions or exposure to additional tax liabilities
- changes in business conditions that could impact business investments and/or recorded goodwill or the value of other long-lived assets
You are urged to consider the limitations on, and risks associated with, forward-looking statements and not unduly rely on the accuracy of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date this presentation is first issued or, in the case of any document incorporated by reference, the date of that document. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
This presentation and the attachments also contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the company's use of these measures are included in this presentation.
Northrop Grumman Today
• Leading global aerospace and defense company
• $36.8 billion sales in 2020
-86% U.S. / 14% International
-
• $81.0 billion total backlog (as of December 31, 2020)
•~97,000 employees
-Space
-Missiles
-Advanced Weapons
-Aeronautics
-Mission Systems
Focus on Growth and Performance
Four Operating Sectors at a Glance
Aeronautics Systems
Defense Systems
Mission Systems
Space Systems
Autonomous Systems Aerospace Structures
Advanced Technologies and
Concepts
Aircraft Design, Integration and
Manufacturing
Long-range Strike
Multi-Domain Integration and
Operations
Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance
Battle ManagementIntegrated Air & Missile Defense
Defensive Cyber and Information
Operations
Platform Modernization and Fleet
Operations Support
Advanced Weapons Precision Munitions
Software Systems Modernization and Sustainment
Training and Simulation
Propulsion SystemsAirborne Sensors and Networks
Artificial Intelligence/Machine
Learning
Cyber and Intelligence
Mission Solutions
Navigation, Targeting and
Survivability
Maritime/Land Systems and
Sensors
Engineering & Sciences Emerging Concepts Development
Multi-domain C2 Agile/DevSecOps SystemsLaunch Vehicles Propulsion Systems Commercial Satellites Military and Civil Space Systems
Science and National Security
Satellites
Human Space and Advanced
Systems
Space Components
Missile Defense Space Exploration Space ISR Systems
