Northrop Grumman : Overview

This presentation and the information we are incorporating by reference, and statements to be made on the earnings conference call, contain or may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "plan," "project," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "guidance," "outlook," "trends," "goals" and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to our future financial condition, results of operations and/or cash flows. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, expectations, plans and projections that we believe to be reasonable when made, but which may change over time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Specific risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those identified and discussed more fully in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These risks and uncertainties are amplified by the global COVID-19 pandemic and the broader economic environment, which have caused and will continue to cause significant challenges, instability and uncertainty. They include:
Industry and Economic Risks
our dependence on the U.S. government for a substantial portion of our business
significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs, and U.S. government funding and program support more broadly, including related to hostilities and other global events
the use of estimates when accounting for our contracts and the effect of contract cost growth and/or changes in estimated contract revenues and costs, including as a result of labor shortages and/or inflationary pressures
increased competition within our markets and bid protests
Legal and Regulatory Risks
investigations, claims, disputes, enforcement actions, litigation and/or other legal proceedings
the improper conduct of employees, agents, subcontractors, suppliers, business partners or joint ventures in which we participate and the impact on our reputation and our ability to do business
changes in procurement and other laws, SEC and other regulations, contract terms and practices applicable to our industry, findings by the U.S. government as to our compliance with such requirements, and changes in our customers' business practices globally
environmental matters, including unforeseen environmental costs and government and third party claims
unanticipated changes in our tax provisions or exposure to additional tax liabilities
Business and Operational Risks
impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic (or future health epidemics, pandemics or similar outbreaks), including potential new variants, case surges or prolonged recovery periods, their effects on the broader environment, and varying related government requirements, on: our business, our ability to maintain a qualified and productive workforce, work slowdowns or stoppages, labor shortages, supply chain and logistics challenges, costs we cannot recover and liabilities for which we are not compensated, performance challenges (including cost and schedule), government funding, changes in government acquisition priorities and processes, government payment rules and practices, insurance challenges, and potential impacts on access to capital, the markets and the fair value of our assets
cyber and other security threats or disruptions faced by us, our customers or our suppliers and other partners, and changes in related regulations
our ability to attract and retain a qualified workforce with the required security clearances and requisite skills to meet our performance obligations
the performance and viability of our subcontractors and suppliers and the availability and pricing of raw materials and components, particularly with inflationary pressures, increased costs, supply chain disruptions, and extended material lead times
climate change, its impacts on our company, our operations and our stakeholders (employees, suppliers, customers, shareholders and regulators), and changes in laws, regulations and priorities related to greenhouse gas emissions and other climate change related concerns
our exposure to additional risks as a result of our international business, including risks related to geopolitical and economic factors, suppliers, laws and regulations
our ability to meet performance obligations under our contracts, including obligations that require innovative design capabilities, are technologically complex, require certain manufacturing expertise or are dependent on factors not wholly within our control
natural disasters
products and services we provide related to hazardous and high risk operations, including the production and use of such products, which subject us to various environmental, regulatory, financial, reputational and other risks
our ability appropriately to exploit and/or protect intellectual property rights
our ability to develop new products and technologies and maintain technologies, facilities, and equipment to win new competitions and meet the needs of our customers
General and Other Risk Factors
the adequacy and availability of our insurance coverage, customer indemnifications or other liability protections
the future investment performance of plan assets, gains or losses associated with changes in valuation of marketable securities related to our non-qualified benefit plans, changes in actuarial assumptions associated with our pension and other postretirement benefit plans and legislative or other regulatory actions impacting our pension and postretirement benefit obligations
changes in business conditions that could impact business investments and/or recorded goodwill or the value of other long-lived assets
You are urged to consider the limitations on, and risks associated with, forward-looking statements and not unduly rely on the accuracy of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date this presentation is first issued or, in the case of any document incorporated by reference, the date of that document. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
This presentation also contains non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the company's use of these measures are included in this presentation.Northrop Grumman Overview 2
Motivated by our Mission, Vision and Values
Mission
At Northrop Grumman, our purpose is to protect national security and advance our understanding of our universe and how we sustain it for the future. We are transforming technology at speed to give our customers the ability to connect and protect around the globe.
Vision
We are exploring burgeoning research areas and creating revolutionary technology that will not only power the mission but also connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. No matter what the future holds, the greater the problem, the more prepared we are to help solve it.
Values
We do the right thing
We do what we promise
We commit to shared success
We Pioneer
We earn trust, act with ethics, integrity
We own the delivery of results,
We work together to focus on the mission and take
With fierce curiosity,
and transparency, treat everyone with
focused on quality outcomes.
accountability for the sustainable success of our
dedication, and innovation,
respect, value diversity and foster safe
people, customers, shareholders,
we seek to solve the world's
and inclusive environments.
suppliers and communities.
most challenging problems.
Northrop Grumman Overview 3
Northrop Grumman Today
About Us
Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide.
Our 90,000 employees are Defining Possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.
$76B
$35.7B
11.8%
$3.6B
~90K
2021 Backlog
2021 Sales
2021 Segment
2021 Operating
Employees
OM Rate*
Cash Flow
Technology company focused on global security and human discovery
*Non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix.
Northrop Grumman Overview 4
What We Do
Air
We build some of the world's most advanced aircraft. From the innovative B-2 Spirit stealth bomber to the groundbreaking X-47B, in addition to powerful airborne sensors and systems.
Cyber
We are a leading provider of full-spectrum cyber across land, air, sea and space. From preventing cyber attacks to securing military communications and giving our customers a decisive advantage, our capabilities are second to none.
Land
We provide critical logistics, sustainment and modernization services for everything from America's emergency services infrastructure to combat vehicles on the battlefield.
Sea
We are a world leader in the design, development and production of naval systems. From sonar that can map the deepest depths of the ocean to anti-submarine systems and advanced electronic warfare, we're constantly evolving to counter increasingly sophisticated threats at sea.
Space
Multi-Domain
Advanced Weapons
Technology company
focused on
global security
and human discovery
We've been pioneering in space for over 60 years and we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible. From the Lunar Module to the latest space telescopes, from national security launch systems and payloads to advanced communications satellites, our space capabilities are unrivaled.
In the future, more than ever before, mission advantage will go to military forces who can coordinate and act together across all domains. Observing, orienting, deciding and acting together, faster and with greater effect than their adversaries is the next-gen technological edge for Joint Forces.
For decades, Northrop Grumman has protected U.S. forces and our allies by designing, developing and delivering weapons of increasing complexity and capabilities for expanded missions and domains.
Northrop Grumman Overview 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 17:39:04 UTC.