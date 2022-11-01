Northrop Grumman : Overview

This presentation and the information we are incorporating by reference, and statements to be made on the earnings conference call, contain or may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "plan," "project," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "guidance," "outlook," "trends," "goals" and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to our future financial condition, results of operations and/or cash flows. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, expectations, plans and projections that we believe to be reasonable when made, but which may change over time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Specific risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those identified and discussed more fully in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These risks and uncertainties are amplified by the global COVID-19 pandemic and the broader economic environment, which have caused and will continue to cause significant challenges, instability and uncertainty. They include:

Industry and Economic Risks

our dependence on the U.S. government for a substantial portion of our business

significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs, and U.S. government funding and program support more broadly, including related to hostilities and other global events

the use of estimates when accounting for our contracts and the effect of contract cost growth and/or changes in estimated contract revenues and costs, including as a result of labor shortages and/or inflationary pressures

increased competition within our markets and bid protests

Legal and Regulatory Risks

investigations, claims, disputes, enforcement actions, litigation and/or other legal proceedings

the improper conduct of employees, agents, subcontractors, suppliers, business partners or joint ventures in which we participate and the impact on our reputation and our ability to do business

changes in procurement and other laws, SEC and other regulations, contract terms and practices applicable to our industry, findings by the U.S. government as to our compliance with such requirements, and changes in our customers' business practices globally

environmental matters, including unforeseen environmental costs and government and third party claims

unanticipated changes in our tax provisions or exposure to additional tax liabilities

Business and Operational Risks