Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:37 2022-11-01 pm EDT
535.84 USD   -2.40%
02:19pNorthrop Grumman to Participate in the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference
GL
02:19pNorthrop Grumman to Participate in the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference
GL
01:40pNorthrop Grumman : Overview
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northrop Grumman : Overview

11/01/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Northrop Grumman Overview

October 27, 2022

Kathy Warden

Dave Keffer

Chair, Chief Executive Officer

Corporate Vice President

and President

and Chief Financial Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and the information we are incorporating by reference, and statements to be made on the earnings conference call, contain or may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "plan," "project," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "guidance," "outlook," "trends," "goals" and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to our future financial condition, results of operations and/or cash flows. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, expectations, plans and projections that we believe to be reasonable when made, but which may change over time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Specific risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those identified and discussed more fully in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These risks and uncertainties are amplified by the global COVID-19 pandemic and the broader economic environment, which have caused and will continue to cause significant challenges, instability and uncertainty. They include:

Industry and Economic Risks

  • our dependence on the U.S. government for a substantial portion of our business
  • significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs, and U.S. government funding and program support more broadly, including related to hostilities and other global events
  • the use of estimates when accounting for our contracts and the effect of contract cost growth and/or changes in estimated contract revenues and costs, including as a result of labor shortages and/or inflationary pressures
  • increased competition within our markets and bid protests

Legal and Regulatory Risks

  • investigations, claims, disputes, enforcement actions, litigation and/or other legal proceedings
  • the improper conduct of employees, agents, subcontractors, suppliers, business partners or joint ventures in which we participate and the impact on our reputation and our ability to do business
  • changes in procurement and other laws, SEC and other regulations, contract terms and practices applicable to our industry, findings by the U.S. government as to our compliance with such requirements, and changes in our customers' business practices globally
  • environmental matters, including unforeseen environmental costs and government and third party claims
  • unanticipated changes in our tax provisions or exposure to additional tax liabilities

Business and Operational Risks

  • impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic (or future health epidemics, pandemics or similar outbreaks), including potential new variants, case surges or prolonged recovery periods, their effects on the broader environment, and varying related government requirements, on: our business, our ability to maintain a qualified and productive workforce, work slowdowns or stoppages, labor shortages, supply chain and logistics challenges, costs we cannot recover and liabilities for which we are not compensated, performance challenges (including cost and schedule), government funding, changes in government acquisition priorities and processes, government payment rules and practices, insurance challenges, and potential impacts on access to capital, the markets and the fair value of our assets
  • cyber and other security threats or disruptions faced by us, our customers or our suppliers and other partners, and changes in related regulations
  • our ability to attract and retain a qualified workforce with the required security clearances and requisite skills to meet our performance obligations
  • the performance and viability of our subcontractors and suppliers and the availability and pricing of raw materials and components, particularly with inflationary pressures, increased costs, supply chain disruptions, and extended material lead times
  • climate change, its impacts on our company, our operations and our stakeholders (employees, suppliers, customers, shareholders and regulators), and changes in laws, regulations and priorities related to greenhouse gas emissions and other climate change related concerns
  • our exposure to additional risks as a result of our international business, including risks related to geopolitical and economic factors, suppliers, laws and regulations
  • our ability to meet performance obligations under our contracts, including obligations that require innovative design capabilities, are technologically complex, require certain manufacturing expertise or are dependent on factors not wholly within our control
  • natural disasters
  • products and services we provide related to hazardous and high risk operations, including the production and use of such products, which subject us to various environmental, regulatory, financial, reputational and other risks
  • our ability appropriately to exploit and/or protect intellectual property rights
  • our ability to develop new products and technologies and maintain technologies, facilities, and equipment to win new competitions and meet the needs of our customers

General and Other Risk Factors

  • the adequacy and availability of our insurance coverage, customer indemnifications or other liability protections
  • the future investment performance of plan assets, gains or losses associated with changes in valuation of marketable securities related to our non-qualified benefit plans, changes in actuarial assumptions associated with our pension and other postretirement benefit plans and legislative or other regulatory actions impacting our pension and postretirement benefit obligations
  • changes in business conditions that could impact business investments and/or recorded goodwill or the value of other long-lived assets

You are urged to consider the limitations on, and risks associated with, forward-looking statements and not unduly rely on the accuracy of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date this presentation is first issued or, in the case of any document incorporated by reference, the date of that document. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This presentation also contains non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the company's use of these measures are included in this presentation.Northrop Grumman Overview 2

Motivated by our Mission, Vision and Values

Mission

At Northrop Grumman, our purpose is to protect national security and advance our understanding of our universe and how we sustain it for the future. We are transforming technology at speed to give our customers the ability to connect and protect around the globe.

Vision

We are exploring burgeoning research areas and creating revolutionary technology that will not only power the mission but also connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. No matter what the future holds, the greater the problem, the more prepared we are to help solve it.

Values

We do the right thing

We do what we promise

We commit to shared success

We Pioneer

We earn trust, act with ethics, integrity

We own the delivery of results,

We work together to focus on the mission and take

With fierce curiosity,

and transparency, treat everyone with

focused on quality outcomes.

accountability for the sustainable success of our

dedication, and innovation,

respect, value diversity and foster safe

people, customers, shareholders,

we seek to solve the world's

and inclusive environments.

suppliers and communities.

most challenging problems.

Northrop Grumman Overview 3

Northrop Grumman Today

About Us

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide.

Our 90,000 employees are Defining Possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

$76B

$35.7B

11.8%

$3.6B

~90K

2021 Backlog

2021 Sales

2021 Segment

2021 Operating

Employees

OM Rate*

Cash Flow

Technology company focused on global security and human discovery

*Non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix.

Northrop Grumman Overview 4

What We Do

Air

We build some of the world's most advanced aircraft. From the innovative B-2 Spirit stealth bomber to the groundbreaking X-47B, in addition to powerful airborne sensors and systems.

Cyber

We are a leading provider of full-spectrum cyber across land, air, sea and space. From preventing cyber attacks to securing military communications and giving our customers a decisive advantage, our capabilities are second to none.

Land

We provide critical logistics, sustainment and modernization services for everything from America's emergency services infrastructure to combat vehicles on the battlefield.

Sea

We are a world leader in the design, development and production of naval systems. From sonar that can map the deepest depths of the ocean to anti-submarine systems and advanced electronic warfare, we're constantly evolving to counter increasingly sophisticated threats at sea.

Space

Multi-Domain

Advanced Weapons

Technology company

focused on

global security

and human discovery

We've been pioneering in space for over 60 years and we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible. From the Lunar Module to the latest space telescopes, from national security launch systems and payloads to advanced communications satellites, our space capabilities are unrivaled.

In the future, more than ever before, mission advantage will go to military forces who can coordinate and act together across all domains. Observing, orienting, deciding and acting together, faster and with greater effect than their adversaries is the next-gen technological edge for Joint Forces.

For decades, Northrop Grumman has protected U.S. forces and our allies by designing, developing and delivering weapons of increasing complexity and capabilities for expanded missions and domains.

Northrop Grumman Overview 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 17:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
02:19pNorthrop Grumman to Participate in the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference
GL
02:19pNorthrop Grumman to Participate in the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference
GL
01:40pNorthrop Grumman : Overview
PU
10/31Rocket maker Firefly Aerospace looks to raise up to $300 million -sources
RE
10/31Northrop Grumman Gets $87.8 Million Contract From US Air Force
MT
10/28Industrials Up Sharply After Strong Earnings -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
10/28Wells Fargo Raises Northrop Grumman's Price Target to $575 From $516, Keeps Equalweight..
MT
10/28RBC Raises Price Target on Northrop Grumman to $575 From $550, Maintains Outperform Rat..
MT
10/27Northrop pegs full-year sales, earnings at lower end of guidance
RE
10/27Global markets live: Boeing, Credit Suisse, Daimler, Ford, Unilever...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36 260 M - -
Net income 2022 3 830 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 574 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 84 499 M 84 499 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 88 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 549,01 $
Average target price 529,17 $
Spread / Average Target -3,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
John Russell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew F. Bromberg Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION41.84%84 499
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.18%139 552
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION36.43%127 546
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION19.83%68 449
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.58%47 163
BAE SYSTEMS PLC48.13%28 961