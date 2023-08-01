Northrop Grumman Overview

This presentation and the information we are incorporating by reference, and statements to be made on the earnings conference call, contain or may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "plan," "project," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "guidance," "outlook," "trends," "goals" and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to our future financial condition, results of operations and/or cash flows. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, expectations, plans and projections that we believe to be reasonable when made, but which may change over time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Specific risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those identified and discussed more fully in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10- K for the year ended December 31, 2022,and from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These risks and uncertainties are amplified by the global macroeconomic, health, security and political environments, including inflationary pressures, labor and supply chain challenges and COVID-19, which have caused and will continue to cause significant challenges, instability and uncertainty. They include:

Industry and Economic Risks

our dependence on the U.S. government for a substantial portion of our business

significant delays or reductions in appropriations and/or for our programs, and U.S. government funding and program support more broadly, including as a result of a prolonged continuing resolution and/or government shutdown, and/or related to hostilities and other global events

significant delays or reductions in payments as a result of or related to a breach of the debt ceiling

the use of estimates when accounting for our contracts and the effect of contract cost growth and our efforts to recover or offset such costs and/or changes in estimated contract costs and revenues, including as a result of inflationary pressures, labor shortages, supply chain challenges and/or other macroeconomic factors, and risks related to management's judgments and assumptions in estimating and/or projecting contract revenue and performance which may be inaccurate

continued pressures from macroeconomic trends, including on costs, schedules, performance and ability to meet expectations

increased competition within our markets and bid protests

Legal and Regulatory Risks