Northrop Grumman Overview
July 27, 2023
Kathy Warden
Dave Keffer
Chair, Chief Executive Officer
Corporate Vice President
and President
and Chief Financial Officer
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation and the information we are incorporating by reference, and statements to be made on the earnings conference call, contain or may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "plan," "project," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "guidance," "outlook," "trends," "goals" and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to our future financial condition, results of operations and/or cash flows. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, expectations, plans and projections that we believe to be reasonable when made, but which may change over time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Specific risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those identified and discussed more fully in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10- K for the year ended December 31, 2022,and from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These risks and uncertainties are amplified by the global macroeconomic, health, security and political environments, including inflationary pressures, labor and supply chain challenges and COVID-19, which have caused and will continue to cause significant challenges, instability and uncertainty. They include:
Industry and Economic Risks
- our dependence on the U.S. government for a substantial portion of our business
- significant delays or reductions in appropriations and/or for our programs, and U.S. government funding and program support more broadly, including as a result of a prolonged continuing resolution and/or government shutdown, and/or related to hostilities and other global events
- significant delays or reductions in payments as a result of or related to a breach of the debt ceiling
- the use of estimates when accounting for our contracts and the effect of contract cost growth and our efforts to recover or offset such costs and/or changes in estimated contract costs and revenues, including as a result of inflationary pressures, labor shortages, supply chain challenges and/or other macroeconomic factors, and risks related to management's judgments and assumptions in estimating and/or projecting contract revenue and performance which may be inaccurate
- continued pressures from macroeconomic trends, including on costs, schedules, performance and ability to meet expectations
- increased competition within our markets and bid protests
Legal and Regulatory Risks
- investigations, claims, disputes, enforcement actions, litigation (including criminal, civil and administrative) and/or other legal proceedings
- the improper conduct of employees, agents, subcontractors, suppliers, business partners or joint ventures in which we participate, including the impact on our reputation and our ability to do business
- changes in procurement and other laws, SEC, DoD and other rules and regulations, contract terms and practices applicable to our industry, findings by the U.S. government as to our compliance with such requirements, more aggressive enforcement of such requirements and changes in our customers' business practices globally
- environmental matters, including unforeseen environmental costs and government and third party claims
- unanticipated changes in our tax provisions or exposure to additional tax liabilities
Business and Operational Risks
- impacts related to health epidemics and pandemics, including COVID-19
- cyber and other security threats or disruptions faced by us, our customers or our suppliers and other partners, and changes in related regulations
- our ability to attract and retain a qualified, talented and diverse workforce with the necessary security clearances to meet our performance obligations
- the performance and viability of our subcontractors and suppliers and the availability and pricing of raw materials and components, particularly with inflationary pressures, increased costs, shortages in labor and financial resources, supply chain disruptions, and extended material lead times
- environmental, social and governance matters, including especially climate change, their impacts on our company, our operations and our stakeholders (employees, suppliers, customers, shareholders and regulators), and changes in laws, regulations and priorities related to these issues
- our exposure to additional risks as a result of our international business, including risks related to global security, geopolitical and economic factors, misconduct, suppliers, laws and regulations
- our ability to meet performance obligations under our contracts, including obligations that require innovative design capabilities, are technologically complex, require certain manufacturing expertise or are dependent on factors not wholly within our control
- natural disasters
- products and services we provide related to hazardous and high risk operations, including the production and use of such products, which subject us to various environmental, regulatory, financial, reputational and other risks
- our ability appropriately to exploit and/or protect intellectual property rights
- our ability to develop new products and technologies, progress digital transformation, and maintain technologies, facilities, and equipment to win new competitions and meet the needs of our customers
General and Other Risk Factors
- the adequacy and availability of, and ability to obtain, insurance coverage, customer indemnifications or other liability protections
- the future investment performance of plan assets, gains or losses associated with changes in valuation of marketable securities related to our non-qualified benefit plans, changes in actuarial assumptions associated with our pension and other postretirement benefit plans and legislative or other regulatory actions impacting our pension and postretirement benefit obligations
- changes in business conditions that could impact business investments and/or recorded goodwill or the value of other long-lived assets, and other potential future liabilities
You are urged to consider the limitations on, and risks associated with, forward-looking statements and not unduly rely on the accuracy of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date this presentation is first issued or, in the case of any document incorporated by reference, the date of that document. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
This presentation also contains non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the company's use of these measures are included in this presentation.
Motivated by our Mission, Vision and Values
Mission
At Northrop Grumman, our purpose is to protect national security and advance our understanding of our universe and how we sustain it for the future. We are transforming technology at speed to give our customers the ability to connect and protect around the globe.
Vision
We are exploring burgeoning research areas and creating revolutionary technology that will not only power the mission but also connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. No matter what the future holds, the greater the problem, the more prepared we are to help solve it.
Values
We do the right thing
We earn trust, act with ethics, integrity and transparency, treat everyone with respect, value diversity and foster safe and inclusive environments.
We do what we promise
We own the delivery of results, focused on quality outcomes.
We commit to shared success
We work together to focus on the mission and take accountability for the sustainable success of our people, customers, shareholders,
suppliers and communities.
We Pioneer
With fierce curiosity,
dedication, and innovation, we seek to solve the world's most challenging problems.
Northrop Grumman Today
About Us
At Northrop Grumman, we pioneer technologies and break new boundaries to protect and advance humanity as we know it. From deep sea to outer space to cyber space, we are defining possible at the edge of every frontier.
Our teams are exploring burgeoning research areas and creating revolutionary technology that will not only power the mission but also connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. No matter what the future holds, the greater the problem, the more prepared we are to help solve it.
$79B
2022 Backlog
$36.6B
2022 Sales
11.6%
2022 Segment
OM Rate*
$2.9B
2022 Operating
Cash Flow
~95K
Employees
Leading global aerospace and defense technology company
*Non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix.
What We Do
Air
We build some of the world's most advanced aircraft. From the innovative B-21 Raider stealth bomber to the groundbreaking X-47B, in addition to powerful airborne sensors and systems.
Cyber
We are a leading provider of full-spectrum cyber across land, air, sea and space. From preventing cyber attacks to securing military communications and giving our customers a decisive advantage, our capabilities are second to none.
Land
We provide critical logistics, sustainment and modernization services for everything from America's emergency services infrastructure to combat vehicles on the battlefield.
Sea
We are a world leader in the design, development and production of naval systems. From sonar that can map the deepest depths of the ocean to anti-submarine systems and advanced electronic warfare, we're constantly evolving to counter increasingly sophisticated threats at sea.
Space
We've been pioneering in space for over 60 years and we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible. From the Lunar Module to the latest space telescopes, from national security launch systems and payloads to advanced communications satellites, our space capabilities are unrivaled.
Multi-Domain
In the future, more than ever before, mission advantage will go to military forces who can coordinate and act together across all domains. Observing, orienting, deciding and acting together, faster and with greater effect than their adversaries is the next-gen technological edge for Joint Forces.
Advanced Weapons
For decades, Northrop Grumman has protected U.S. forces and our allies by designing, developing and delivering weapons of increasing complexity and capabilities for expanded missions and domains.
Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world
