AZUSA, Calif. - March 7, 2024 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is partnering with Palantir USG, Inc. on the newly awarded Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) ground system for the U.S. Army. The program supports one of the Army's key modernization imperatives by using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enhance the automation of target recognition and geolocation and integrate data from multiple sensors to reduce sensor-to-shooter timelines.

Northrop Grumman will partner to:

Lead design maturation of the TITAN Advanced and Basic vehicle shelters leveraging its capabilities in complex, forward-deployed ground systems.

Ensure production readiness to deliver 10 initial TITAN prototypes with capability to scale-up to program needs.

Integrate, test and deploy TITAN systems to the Army, providing actionable targeting information for enhanced mission command and long-range precision fires.

The TITAN ground system will enable faster decision making on the frontlines by providing actionable intelligence to reduce sensor-to-shooter timelines and maximize effectiveness of long-range fires. (Photo Credit: Palantir)

Expert:

Aaron Dann, vice president, strategic force programs, Northrop Grumman: "Northrop Grumman's extensive experience in large-scale system integration will help enable mission success and provide information superiority for our warfighters in complex operating environments. Our work on TITAN continues our long history of supporting our nation's need for actionable intelligence when and where it matters most."

Details:

TITAN is a ground system that has access to space, high altitude, aerial, and terrestrial sensors to provide actionable targeting information for enhanced mission command. TITAN will enable the Army to fuse, correlate, and integrate intelligence data from a rapidly expanding series of sensors providing operational forces a full picture of their surroundings. This robust capability allows real-time decision making that will substantially increase the accuracy, precision, and effects of long-range precision fires.

