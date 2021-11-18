Northrop Grumman : Platform-Agnostic AN/ASQ-236 Dragon's Eye Pod Achieves First Flight on an Operational F-16

BALTIMORE - Nov. 18, 2021 - The Air National Guard has flown the Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) AN/ASQ-236 Dragon's Eye Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar pod on an operational F-16 for the first time. The Air Force intends to deploy the pod operationally to both its Guard and Reserve F-16 fleets.

An Air National Guard F-16 being prepared for its first operational flight with AN/ASQ-236 Dragon's Eye pod on board.

"The addition of the Dragon's Eye to the F-16 Viper is a force multiplier, enabling warfighters to detect, track, identify and target faster in theater," said Susan Bruce, vice president, advanced mission capabilities, Northrop Grumman. "This pod is rapidly adaptable to new platforms and it features advanced radar modes that can be shared across our fifth-generation radar portfolio."

The AN/ASQ-236 Dragon's Eye pod is already operational on the U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle. It can be integrated on both large and fighter-sized platforms. Northrop Grumman has previously integrated the AN/ASQ-236 pod on an Air Force Special Operations Command AC-130 gunship and Air Force Global Strike Command B-52 bomber during a proof of concept demonstration.

The AN/ASQ-236 Dragon's Eye radar pod is a tactical Ku-band AESA radar surveillance pod that provides aircrew with all-weather, multi-target detection, track and engagement capability. Northrop Grumman's sensors and electronic warfare systems give warfighters superiority across the spectrum and allow for faster, more informed decisions.

