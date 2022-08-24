Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-24 pm EDT
488.89 USD   +1.24%
05:28pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : RQ-4 RangeHawks Embark on New Mission
PU
08/23NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/23Northrop Grumman Enters into A Five-Year Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility in an Aggregate Principal Amount of $2.5 Billion Under A Credit Agreement
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northrop Grumman : RQ-4 RangeHawks Embark on New Mission

08/24/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Aug. 24, 2022 - Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NYSE: NOC) RQ-4 RangeHawk is poised to support the SkyRange program's U.S. hypersonic missile flight tests from its Grand Sky facility near Grand Forks, North Dakota. SkyRange is the Department of Defense Test Resource Management Center's (TRMC) unmanned high-altitude, long-endurance, responsive mobile flight test system,

In support of the SkyRange initiative, Block 20 and 30 RQ-4B Global Hawk aircraft are being transferred to TRMC to be reconfigured into RangeHawks. The conversion will integrate advanced payloads to equip the aircraft with the capability to support the testing of hypersonic vehicles and other long-range weapons. RangeHawks provide over-the-horizon altitude, endurance and flexibility, which are critical for collecting telemetry and other data to monitor the vehicle during flight tests. Increasing the capacity of hypersonic vehicle testing furthers research and development necessary to remain competitive in the global landscape.

"Our RQ-4 RangeHawks will support the emerging class of hypersonic weapons and provide a combination of range, endurance and payload capacity," said Jane Bishop, vice president and general manager, global surveillance, Northrop Grumman. "These aircraft will continue their role in vital national security missions while enabling us to bring premier aircraft design, modification, operations and sustainment work to the Grand Forks community."

While previous testing relied on ship-based sensors, RangeHawks can perform such missions with fewer assets, reducing cost and complexity. RangeHawks are equipped with sensors to demonstrate an alternative data-collection support system to test hypersonic systems, and have participated in several hypersonic test events in the Pacific and elsewhere.

"SkyRange will enable the Department of Defense to accelerate our pace of testing hypersonic systems," said George Rumford, acting director and principal deputy, TRMC. "Northrop Grumman's RangeHawk is ideally suited to collect data by providing persistent time-on-station positioned closer to flight path and agility to adapt to the dynamics of a testing environment - a force multiplier as we evolve critical national security capabilities."

George Rumford, acting director and principal deputy, TRMC, delivers comments during SkyRange fleet expansion ceremony. Credit: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is also managing operations and sustainment of the RQ-4A RangeHawk prototype fleet in partnership with NASA at Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base, along with integrating new payloads for the future RQ-4B RangeHawk fleet.

Northrop Grumman supports many systems critical to connecting each service across multiple domains while advancing aeronautics to help ensure defense forces stay ahead of adversaries. As a proven pioneer in autonomous systems, Northrop Grumman's current and future platforms are revolutionary in deterring and engaging adversaries on the battlefield.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 21:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
05:28pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : RQ-4 RangeHawks Embark on New Mission
PU
08/23NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08/23Northrop Grumman Enters into A Five-Year Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility in ..
CI
08/19U.S. Air Force Awards $975 Million Contracts to GE, Raytheon, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, ..
DJ
08/19Northrop Grumman Australia Invests in Scholarships for Australian Students
AQ
08/18MQ-8C Fire Scout Completes First Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations Exercise; Succe..
AQ
08/18Northrop Grumman Corporation's - MQ-8C Fire Scout Completes First Expeditionary Advance..
AQ
08/18Northrop Grumman Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $1.73/Share, Payable Sept. 14 to Share..
MT
08/17Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
08/17Northrop Grumman Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on September 14, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36 345 M - -
Net income 2022 3 839 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 74 707 M 74 707 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 88 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 482,88 $
Average target price 494,60 $
Spread / Average Target 2,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
John Russell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew F. Bromberg Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION24.75%74 707
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION7.40%136 048
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION21.86%114 843
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION12.25%64 049
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.86%44 421
BAE SYSTEMS PLC44.96%29 581