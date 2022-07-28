Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-27 pm EDT
445.81 USD   +0.26%
06:47aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:46aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Earnings Announcement 352.7 KB
PU
06:46aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Presentation Slides 2.6 MB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northrop Grumman Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

07/28/2022 | 06:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has released its second quarter 2022 financial results. A copy of the earnings release has been furnished in the company’s Form 8-K filing and is also available on the company's investor relations website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com.

As previously announced, Northrop Grumman will webcast its earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time today. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on http://investor.northropgrumman.com. To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

Contact:Vic Beck (Media)
703-280-4456 (office)
vic.beck@ngc.com 
  
 Todd Ernst (Investors)
703-280-4535 (office)
todd.ernst@ngc.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
06:47aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:46aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Earnings Announcement 352.7 KB
PU
06:46aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Presentation Slides 2.6 MB
PU
06:39aNorthrop Grumman Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
06:39aNorthrop Grumman Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
06:36aNorthrop sales fall as labor shortages, supply chain issues hamper production
RE
06:36aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
03:27aMARKETMIND : Look on the bright side
RE
07/27Innovation With the Additive Advantage
GL
07/26Northrop Grumman Named a 2022 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36 552 M - -
Net income 2022 3 844 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 1,52%
Capitalization 69 299 M 69 299 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 88 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 445,81 $
Average target price 490,60 $
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
John Russell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew F. Bromberg Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION14.88%69 299
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.86%132 868
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.65%105 674
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION4.39%60 176
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.93%43 185
BAE SYSTEMS PLC42.49%29 678