  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Northrop Grumman Corporation
  News
  Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
Northrop Grumman : Selected by US Navy for Sustainment and Modernization of E-6B Mercury Aircraft

03/03/2022 | 09:12am EST
LAKE CHARLES, La. - March 3, 2022 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announced it was recently awarded the Integrated Modification and Maintenance Contract for the U.S. Navy's E-6B Mercury platform, a derivative of the commercial Boeing 707 aircraft. The work will be performed at Northrop Grumman's Aircraft Maintenance and Fabrication Center in Lake Charles.

Northrop Grumman selected by U.S. Navy for sustainment and modernization of E-6B Mercury qircraft. The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement. Source: U.S. Air Force; Staff Sgt. Jacob Skovo

"We are laser focused on providing the most relevant capabilities while improving mission readiness," said Mary Petryszyn, corporate vice president and president of Defense Systems at Northrop Grumman. "As leaders in aircraft sustainment and modernization, the US Navy's E-6B Mercury fleet is another example of our strong partnership with the Navy in achieving those goals."

Over the next five years, Northrop Grumman will perform modifications to the Navy's E-6B aircraft improving command, control and communications functions that connect the national command authority with the United States' Nuclear Triad. The company will establish a consolidated production line for core modifications required under the $111 million contract. Northrop Grumman may also take on additional, smaller modifications and select depot maintenance tasks as required.

As part of the critical Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) strategic communications mission, the E-6B operates across a wide frequency spectrum to transmit and receive secure and non-secure voice and data information. The aircraft provides survivable, endurable, reliable airborne command, control, and communications in support of the President, Secretary of Defense, and United States Strategic Command.

Northrop Grumman provides sustainment and modernization support that includes: contractor logistics support and fleet stewardship; modifications and upgrades; mission planning, weapon systems development and pilot training; as well as software design engineering and integration solutions on autonomous, tactical, fixed wing and special mission aircraft systems, including:

F-35 Lightning II; P-3 Orion; BACN E-11A; E-8C; A-10 Thunderbolt II; B-2 Spirit; RQ-4 Global Hawk and more. This contract continues the company's expansive growth in aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

NAVAIR Public Release 2022-93. Distribution Statement A - Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited. (SEC-Approve)

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 14:10:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
