Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:09 2022-09-19 pm EDT
486.57 USD   +0.28%
12:53pNorthrop Grumman Selected by US Air Force for Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium
MT
12:31pNorthrop Grumman Selected for US Air Force Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium
GL
12:31pNorthrop Grumman Selected for US Air Force Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northrop Grumman Selected for US Air Force Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium

09/19/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) was selected by the U.S. Department of the Air Force (DAF) to be a member of its Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Digital Infrastructure (DI) Consortium. Northrop Grumman is one of the five industry partners named to the consortium to design, develop, and deploy advanced data-centric capabilities for the Air Force and Space Force. The company will apply technical expertise in systems engineering, data management, secure processing and connectivity to shape how data is harnessed by the DAF in coordination with the Joint Force to make faster decisions in the multi-domain battlespace.

The Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium (ABMS DI) will strengthen Joint warfighting to support the Department of Defense’s JADC2 concept. The industry team will support the Government in building the technical and business roadmaps to deploy digital infrastructure to the warfighter on accelerated timelines.

“As the Department of the Air Force continues to move ABMS forward, Northrop Grumman’s expertise in advanced networking, sensors, software, platform integration, autonomy and manned-unmanned teaming across all domains will continue to support the emerging JADC2 needs of the DOD,” said Tim Frei, sector vice president, research and advanced design, Northrop Grumman. “Our work with the DOD coupled with our own internal research and development efforts gives us access to the critical pathfinder capabilities that will connect the Joint Force.”

The ABMS Digital Infrastructure Consortium has four focus areas:

  • Secure Processing: Provide the common platform hardware and software for processing and storage through multi-level security.
  • Connectivity: Provide resilient, secure, and well-managed support for communication of battle management data.
  • Data Management: Provide tools for warfighters and developers of battle management applications to access key data more easily across security boundaries and in degraded environments.
  • Open Architecture: Use open standards and commercial best practices enabling tech refresh, flexibility, and resilience to losses and interruptions.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

Contact:

Crystal Nguyen
858-914-8693
crystal.nguyen@ngc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aaf27bb0-c966-4a73-b070-007d50ff2231


All news about NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
12:53pNorthrop Grumman Selected by US Air Force for Advanced Battle Management System Digital..
MT
12:31pNorthrop Grumman Selected for US Air Force Advanced Battle Management System Digital In..
GL
12:31pNorthrop Grumman Selected for US Air Force Advanced Battle Management System Digital In..
GL
09/14Australia to decide on further Triton maritime drone orders after defence review
RE
09/14NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Unveils First Australian MQ-4C Triton
PU
09/14TRANSCRIPT : Northrop Grumman Corporation Presents at Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Co..
CI
09/13NORTHROP GRUMMAN : and Cubic Demonstrate JADC2 Connectivity
PU
09/12NASA Pushes Back Prospective Artemis Moon Launch Dates
DJ
09/12NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Rocket Development Reaches News Heights
PU
09/09Zelenskiy to appeal directly to U.S. defense companies
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36 338 M - -
Net income 2022 3 840 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 75 066 M 75 066 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 88 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 485,20 $
Average target price 499,94 $
Spread / Average Target 3,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
John Russell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew F. Bromberg Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION25.35%75 066
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.00%125 406
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION16.57%109 850
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION9.10%62 256
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.86%44 013
BAE SYSTEMS PLC39.11%27 154