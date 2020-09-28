Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Northrop Grumman Corporation    NOC

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northrop Grumman : Set to Launch 14th Cargo Delivery Mission to the International Space Station

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 09:20am EDT

WALLOPS, Va. - Sept. 28, 2020 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is set to launch the company's 14th resupply mission (NG-14) to the International Space Station under NASA's Commercial Resupply Services-2 contract. The NG-14 mission's Cygnus spacecraft will launch aboard the company's Antares rocket with nearly 8,000 pounds (approximately 3,600 kg) of scientific research, supplies and hardware for the astronauts aboard the station.

Northrop Grumman is set to launch its 14th resupply mission to the ISS. The Cygnus spacecraft will launch aboard the company's Antares rocket with nearly 8,000 pounds of scientific research, supplies and hardware for the astronauts aboard the station.

Liftoff of the Antares rocket is scheduled for Oct. 1 at 9:38 p.m. EDT from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport Pad 0A on Wallops Island, at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility. Live coverage of the Antares launch will be available on NASA Television at http://nasa.gov/ntv. Details about the mission and its unique cargo, as well as a map showing where you might see the launch, are available on Northrop Grumman's website.

A secondary mission is also planned for Cygnus once it leaves the space station in approximately three months. The spacecraft hosts the Northrop Grumman-built SharkSat payload and will perform the Saffire-V experiment.

Northrop Grumman names each Cygnus spacecraft in honor of individuals who have made substantial contributions to the United States' commercial space program and human space flight. The NG-14 mission commemorates Kalpana Chawla, a NASA astronaut and the first woman of Indian descent to fly in space. Chawla was selected for the astronaut program in 1994, with her first flight in 1997 on STS-87 aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia. In 2003, Chawla and her crew members tragically lost their lives during mission STS-107 when Columbia did not survive its return to Earth.

The S.S. Kalpana Chawla will remain attached to the ISS for approximately three months before departing with up to 8,200 pounds (approximately 3,720 kilograms) of disposal cargo.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 13:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
09:20aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Set to Launch 14th Cargo Delivery Mission to the Internationa..
PU
09/25NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Delivers New Capabilities to Deployed Global Hawk Autonomous ..
AQ
09/24NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Delivers New Capabilities to Deployed Global Hawk Autonomous ..
PU
09/18NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Receives Award for Evolved Strategic SATCOM Program; ESS prog..
AQ
09/17NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Gets Communications Contract From U.S. Space Force
DJ
09/17NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Receives Award for Evolved Strategic SATCOM Program
PU
09/16NORTHROP GRUMMAN : and NASA Donate Shuttle Boosters to California Science Center..
AQ
09/15NORTHROP GRUMMAN : and NASA Donate Shuttle Boosters to California Science Center
PU
09/10As Citi taps Fraser, Wall Street's poor record on diversity is put in focus
RE
09/09NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Awarded Contract to Replace Aging ICBM System; Northrop Grumm..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35 467 M - -
Net income 2020 3 768 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 381 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 1,73%
Capitalization 54 682 M 54 682 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 392,85 $
Last Close Price 328,00 $
Spread / Highest target 43,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Thomas M. Schoewe Independent Director
Karl J. Krapek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-4.64%54 682
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.69%108 099
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-34.91%86 716
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-21.63%39 566
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.03%38 487
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-12.75%20 118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group