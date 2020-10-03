Log in
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
Northrop Grumman : Successfully Launches 14th Cargo Delivery Mission to the International Space Station

10/03/2020 | 12:16am EDT

WALLOPS, Va. - Oct. 2, 2020 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) successfully launched the company's Cygnus cargo resupply spacecraft, the S.S. Kalpana Chawla, to the International Space Station.

'As our experience has grown with each Antares mission, we have improved efficiencies, evolved technologies and increased lift capabilities, flying nearly 90,000 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station to date,' said Scott Lehr, vice president and general manager, launch and missile defense systems, Northrop Grumman.

After the nine minute ascent, the S.S. Kalpana Chawla, named for the first woman of Indian descent to fly in space, was deployed into orbit. Approximately two and a half hours later, the vehicle's Ultra-flex solar arrays successfully deployed, and the spacecraft is currently operating nominally.

Northrop Grumman successfully launched its Cygnus cargo resupply spacecraft, the S.S. Kalpana Chawla, to the International Space Station.

Cygnus is scheduled to be grappled by the crew on the International Space Station on Oct. 5 at approximately 5:20 a.m. EDT. Live coverage of the spacecraft's berthing will be available on NASA Television at http://nasa.gov/ntv.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 03 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2020 04:14:01 UTC
