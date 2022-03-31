Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Northrop Grumman Corporation
  News
  Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
Northrop Grumman : Successfully Tests Abort Motor for NASA's Orion Spacecraft

03/31/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
PROMONTORY, Utah - March 31, 2022 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) and Lockheed Martin successfully performed the final full-scale ground test of the abort motor for NASA's Orion spacecraft Launch Abort System (LAS) at Northrop Grumman's Promontory test facility. The 17-foot-tall abort motor is one of three motors comprising the LAS that sits atop the Orion spacecraft aboard NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and is designed to increase astronaut safety on the pad and through initial ascent.

The abort motor for NASA's Orion spacecraft Launch Abort System completes its final qualification test at the Northrop Grumman Promontory, Utah, test area. (Credit: Northrop Grumman)

Approximately 250 measurement channels assessed the abort motor as the four exhaust nozzles pointing skyward produced nearly 400,000 pounds of thrust over its two-second firing time. Today's test concludes the verification of a new insulation formulation and completes qualification testing for the Orion's LAS.

"This impressive, high-impulse motor burns three times faster than a typical motor of this size, and if needed, the reverse-flow nozzles pull the crew capsule away from the launch vehicle and to safety," said Wendy Williams, vice president, propulsion systems, Northrop Grumman. "Together, the three solid rocket motors of the LAS equip the SLS with the highest human-rated thrust and acceleration safety system possible."

The first active LAS system will be integrated into the Orion spacecraft for Artemis II, the first crewed flight of SLS.

Northrop Grumman also produces the attitude control motor (ACM) to directionally control the LAS. The ACM orients the crew capsule for parachute deployment and is manufactured at Northrop Grumman's Elkton, Maryland, facility.

The Launch Abort System atop NASA's Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System rocket for Artemis I. (Credit: NASA)

The company further supports NASA's Artemis program producing the twin solid rocket boosters for the SLS rocket and was recently awarded a contract to support Artemis missions with flight sets through 2031. Northrop Grumman is also providing the Habitation and Logistics Outpost module for NASA's Lunar Gateway and internally developing a Lunar Terrain Vehicle that supports human and robotic exploration of the Moon and beyond.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 20:41:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
