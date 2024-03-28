(From left) Eirik Lie, CEO Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace; Anne Marie Aanerud, Norway State Secretary for Defence; Kathy Warden, Chair, CEO and President, Northrop Grumman; Sharon Hudson-Dean, U.S. Chargé ďAffairs, U.S. Embassy, Norway; Steve O'Bryan, Corporate Vice President and Global Business Development Officer, Northrop Grumman; General Tod Wolters (Ret.), Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe. (Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman)

OSLO, Norway - March 28, 2024 - (PHOTO RELEASE) Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Chair, CEO and President Kathy Warden stressed the importance of trusted industry partnerships to regional security and NATO's technology edge when she met with Norwegian government and industry leaders during a recent visit to Oslo. She reinforced the company's commitment to supporting Norway, NATO and the security of the High North via the shared development of advanced technologies.