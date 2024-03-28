OSLO, Norway - March 28, 2024 - (PHOTO RELEASE) Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Chair, CEO and President Kathy Warden stressed the importance of trusted industry partnerships to regional security and NATO's technology edge when she met with Norwegian government and industry leaders during a recent visit to Oslo. She reinforced the company's commitment to supporting Norway, NATO and the security of the High North via the shared development of advanced technologies.
