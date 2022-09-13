Northrop Grumman : and Cubic Demonstrate JADC2 Connectivity

SAN DIEGO - Sept. 13, 2022 - Northrop Grumman collaborated with Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS), a division of Cubic Corporation, to successfully demonstrate a High Capacity Backbone (HCB)-enabled Gateway System solution that provides foundational connectivity and processing capabilities to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and ensure delivery of the right data, to the right place, at the right time.

In a recent demonstration, Northrop Grumman and Cubic showcased an interconnected, vendor-agnostic network through Open Mission Systems (OMS) interfaces, proving the ability to deliver significantly enhanced, all domain command and control capabilities to fifth and fourth generation platforms.

"We connected disparate systems that will enable interoperability to help the Department of Defense achieve their JADC2 vision," said Kevin Berkowitz, director, network solutions, Northrop Grumman. "This further illustrates our commitment to seamlessly integrate advanced networking capabilities with multiple industry partners, which will in turn create an information advantage critical to succeed in an era of technology-driven conflict."

The demonstration showcased technologies and solution sets that are critical enablers for JADC2. Incorporating PlatformONE, GatewayONE and Northrop Grumman's Resilient Network Controller, Northrop Grumman demonstrated rapid technology insertion and network management, recovery and optimization in a contested environment. These solution sets showed how quickly new technology can be deployed to the tactical edge utilizing containerized software architecture.

"Cubic sees this successful demonstration as the first of many to come, including a complex air/ground flight test event we have planned for next year," said David Harris, vice president and general manager of Secure Communications & GATR, CMPS. "The development of our HaloTM Software Defined Antenna, utilizes novel digital beam forming techniques to enable an ad hoc directional mesh for problem sets like JADC2. The modular, building-block approach will allow the system to be integrated on a variety of platforms enabling secure data transport into and out of highly contested environments."​

This cross-industry event is the fourth in a series of demonstrations designed to showcase the advanced OMS connectivity, networking and processing capabilities achieved by Northrop Grumman and third-party systems in JADC2 mission environments. Northrop Grumman plans to further expand capabilities with an additional demonstration later this year.

