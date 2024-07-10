TOKYO - July 10, 2024 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MELCO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop new opportunities for mission solutions in the United States and Japan.

Under this MOU, Northrop Grumman and MELCO will jointly pursue opportunities to deliver key capabilities, including electronic warfare, radar, power systems, connectivity, communications and processing, modeling and simulation, underwater sensors and uncrewed underwater vehicles. Both companies will collaborate on strategic industrial co-production opportunities and full lifecycle capabilities, including logistics and sustainment.

Experts:

Kenn Todorov, sector vice president, strategic growth, mission systems, Northrop Grumman: "Our agreement with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation expands our long-standing collaboration to promote Japanese industry and technology. By bringing our mission systems capabilities to a trusted partner who has been providing defense systems to the Japanese Ministry of Defense for over 50 years, we further our commitment to Japan and continued stability in the Indo-Pacific region."

Masahiko Arai, corporate executive and senior general manager, defense systems, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation: "Through our collaboration with Northrop Grumman, we aim to maximize each other's strengths and create new value. By combining capabilities, we are confident that we can provide better products and services for our customers."

