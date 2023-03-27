Advanced search
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:24:11 2023-03-27 am EDT
456.05 USD   +0.18%
10:58aNorthrop Grumman : and Raytheon Technologies Team Down-Selected for US Army's Next-Generation Precision Strike Missile
PU
03/23Northrop Grumman Shows Platform Agnostic In-Flight Connectivity for US Air Force
MT
03/23Northrop Grumman Demonstrates Platform Agnostic In-Flight Connectivity for US Air Force
GL
Northrop Grumman : and Raytheon Technologies Team Down-Selected for US Army's Next-Generation Precision Strike Missile

03/27/2023 | 10:58am EDT
TUCSON, Ariz. - March 27, 2023 - The U.S. Army selected the Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) and Raytheon Technologies team to advance its design for the Long Range Maneuverable Fires program, intended to become Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Increment 4. Working collaboratively, the team will mature its innovative design, featuring advanced propulsion technology as a key enabler for extending range, as well as enhancements for survivability and lethality.

During this phase of the program, Raytheon and Northrop Grumman will partner to co-design, build and test the propulsion subsystem for DeepStrike®-ER, an advanced missile solution that will demonstrate the capability to achieve the Army's desired range and effectiveness against next-generation threats.

"Our experience in developing the most sophisticated missile technologies in the world uniquely positions Raytheon to partner with the Army to address this high-priority modernization program," said Tom Laliberty, president of land warfare & air defense, Raytheon. "This legacy, coupled with our creative partnerships to bring together proven technologies, enables us to deliver a superior solution that meets or exceeds the requirements for the critical long-range precision fires mission."

"Northrop Grumman's ongoing investment in new propulsion technologies and infrastructure support the growing need for efficient and effective missile systems," said Jim Kalberer, vice president of missile products, Northrop Grumman. "Our mission-tailored solution will include advanced propulsion technology and key components designed to increase capacity within the launch system and achieve optimal range extension."

Developed in collaboration with the Australian Defence Forces, this next-generation weapon is the U.S. Army's future long-range precision strike missile, offering improved capabilities over the Army Tactical Missile System to engage a variety of threats with unparalleled range and accuracy. The missile, which is being procured and developed in four increments addressing specific operational requirements, is designed for integration into currently fielded Army platforms.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 95,000 employees define possible every day.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 14:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
