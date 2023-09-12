LONDON - Sept. 12, 2023 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) and Serco announced a strategic teaming agreement to advance the live, virtual and constructive (LVC) collective training solutions for the British Army's Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP).

Northrop Grumman coordinates and delivers complex, collective training exercise events that the British Army has participated in for over a decade, with 1,500 British servicemen and women joining in this year's event.

Northrop Grumman enables advanced networked training by seamlessly linking immersive training environments that mimic real-world scenarios, allowing military personnel to sharpen their skills in a safe yet realistic setting.

Serco delivers training, engineering and infrastructure solutions; provides infrastructure support services for airport, port and military base operations; and enables world-class, whole lifecycle training for the armed forces.

Experts:

Nick Chaffey, chief executive, U.K., Northrop Grumman: "We have long been a leader and pioneer in collective training capabilities, with many British servicemen and women already participating in Northrop Grumman-led exercises with the U.S. military. With Serco's in-depth defence services expertise across the British Armed Forces, our team is uniquely capable of delivering solutions that will best prepare British military personnel for the challenges of the future."

Doug Umbers, managing director, Serco's U.K. defence business: "Serco has a long track record of partnering with the U.K. Ministry of Defence to deliver high quality services. Our dedicated people support the defence enterprise from back office to frontline operations. We are working with Northrop Grumman to fully understand the British Army's requirements and deliver a solution based on our expertise and collective capabilities."

Doug Umbers (L) and Nick Chaffey announce a teaming agreement between Northrop Grumman and Serco at DSEI 2023 at the ExCel Centre in London. (Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman)

Details on Collective Training Transformation Programme:

Using synthetic training environments, advanced data and connectivity solutions, CTTP will deliver a new technology-enabled training system - the Army Collective Training System (ACTS). Through ACTS, the British Army will train military personnel for the complex warfare scenarios of the future battlespace.

The collaboration between Northrop Grumman and Serco will bring together Northrop Grumman's extensive experience in delivering cutting-edge training technologies, such as advanced LVC training and complex systems integration, and Serco's capability to integrate services, including infrastructure management, real-life support and logistics. Together, the companies will develop innovative large-scale, soldier-centric training solutions to transform the British Army's mission readiness.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defence technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 98,000 employees define possible every day.

About Serco

Serco is a leading provider of public services. Our customers are governments or others operating in the public sector. We gain scale, expertise and diversification by operating internationally across five sectors and four geographies: Defence, Justice & Immigration, Transport, Health and Citizen Services, delivered in UK & Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. More information can be found at www.serco.com.