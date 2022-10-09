Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
496.09 USD   +2.24%
01:52pNorthrop Grumman : built Commercial Telecommunications Satellites Launched Successfully
PU
10/06US Navy surface ships and submarines to be equipped with new system
AQ
10/06Northrop Grumman's New Navigation Capability Approved for US Navy Deployment
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northrop Grumman : built Commercial Telecommunications Satellites Launched Successfully

10/09/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
DULLES, Va. - Oct. 9, 2022 - The Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 C-band satellites built by Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) were successfully launched yesterday aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The satellites, based on Northrop Grumman's flight proven GEOStar™ platform, were built for Intelsat and designed for 15 years of on-orbit life.

Northrop Grumman built the Galaxy 34 (pictured) and Galaxy 33 communications satellites for Intelsat based on its flight proven GEOStar platform.

"Our GEOStar-3 satellite bus is a proven platform that commercial communications providers like Intelsat count on to deliver vital communications services to their customers," said Steve Krein, vice president, civil and commercial space, Northrop Grumman. "We have a long history collaborating with Intelsat, not only on communications satellites, but also with our pioneering Mission Extension Vehicles."

The Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 satellites will primarily provide television broadcast services in the upper portion of the C-band spectrum, a range of wireless radio frequencies that is used for critical telecommunications and data connectivity worldwide. They will support the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's directive to make the lower portion of the C-band spectrum available for critical 5G services.

Northrop Grumman has delivered more than 40 geostationary telecommunications satellites for operators around the globe. Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 are the 12th and 13th such satellites the company has manufactured for Intelsat. These satellites are among the multiple Northrop Grumman payloads set to launch through the end of 2022, supporting customer missions that span human exploration, scientific discovery, communications and national security.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 09 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2022 17:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
