  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-02 pm EST
440.86 USD   -0.39%
05:17pNorthrop Grumman Announces New $500 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
News

Northrop Grumman in $500 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Deal

02/02/2023 | 05:49pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


Northrop Grumman Corp. on Thursday said it entered an accelerated share repurchase deal with Bank of America N.A. to repurchase $500 million of the company's common stock.

Under the terms of the deal, Northrop expects to receive about 900,000 shares on Feb. 6, which represents about 80% of the expected share repurchases under the agreement.

"The final number of shares to be repurchased through the ASR will be based on Northrop Grumman's volume-weighted average price during the term of the transaction, less a discount, and is expected to be completed no later than the second quarter of 2023," the company said.

The deal will be completed under Northrop's current share repurchase authorization, which has about $2.5 billion remaining, the company said.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-23 1749ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.58% 36.13 Delayed Quote.8.45%
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION -0.39% 440.86 Delayed Quote.-18.88%
Northrop Grumman in $500 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Deal
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 38 323 M - -
Net income 2023 3 366 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,1x
Yield 2023 1,66%
Capitalization 67 740 M 67 740 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
John Russell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew F. Bromberg Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.88%67 740
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.06%144 850
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-4.98%118 011
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-7.12%63 115
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.17%41 098
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-0.23%32 149