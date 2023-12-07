Northrop Grumman reports that its Board of Directors has authorized an additional $2.5 billion for share buybacks, bringing the authorized amount to approximately $3.8 billion.

Share repurchases will take place from time to time, subject to market conditions and at management's discretion, on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions", says the aerospace and defense group.

