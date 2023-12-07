Northrop Grumman Corporation is one of the American leaders of the design, manufacturing and marketing of defense systems and equipments. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows: - aeronautics systems (29.8%): autonomous and manned aircraft systems, space vehicles, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, command and control systems, etc. ; - space systems (28.1%); - electronic equipment (26.8%): radar, sensors, air traffic control systems, communications, surveillance, etc. The group also offers information and command systems; - defense systems (15.3%): weapons and mission systems, combat management systems, missile systems, etc. Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United States (86%), Europe (5.9%), Asia-Pacific (5.4%) and other (2.7%).