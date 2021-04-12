Northrop Grumman : Adds Infrared Countermeasures Systems Work

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. - April 12, 2021 - The U.S. Navy recently awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) a $115 million production contract for U.S. Department of the Navy's Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (DoN LAIRCM) systems. Northrop Grumman was also awarded additional contracts recently including integration, sustainment and support of the DoN LAIRCM systems.

Northrop Grumman's DoN LAIRCM system combines an advanced infrared missile warning system and directed laser countermeasures to defeat surface-to-air missiles. Image courtesy of the U.S. Department of Defense. Photo taken by PO3 Walter Estrada The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.

Northrop Grumman will integrate the latest version of the DoN LAIRCM system onto U.S. aircraft. The DoN LAIRCM is currently in service on both rotary and fixed wing aircraft. Additionally, Northrop Grumman will install DoN LAIRCM systems on aircraft owned by allied governments.

'The DoN LAIRCM award signifies Naval Air System Command's continued confidence in Northrop Grumman's 50 years of expertise in missile warning and infrared countermeasures systems,' said Bob Gough, vice president, navigation, targeting and survivability, Northrop Grumman. 'We remain fully committed to delivering this life-saving capability to our warfighters.'

Under this latest task order, Northrop Grumman will continue to provide support and maintenance for the battle-proven DoN LAIRCM systems that are currently installed on U.S. military aircraft. One of the most advanced aircraft survivability equipment available, Northrop Grumman's LAIRCM system provides maximum aircraft and aircrew survivability. The DoN LAIRCM system defends aircraft against surface-to-air infrared missile threats. The system automatically counters advanced infrared missile systems by detecting, tracking and jamming the threat with a high-intensity laser beam.

Northrop Grumman's Infrared Countermeasures (IRCM) systems are installed on more than 1,500 aircraft of more than 80 different platform types worldwide and are the frontline defense system for U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps platforms.

