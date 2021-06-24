Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northrop Grumman : Completes Successful First Flight of Japan's Second RQ-4B Global Hawk

06/24/2021 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO - June 24, 2021 - (PHOTO RELEASE) On the heels of the successful first flight of Japan's RQ-4B Global Hawk in early April, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) recently completed additional successful flights for the second unmanned air vehicle (UAV) for Japan. Global Hawk is the only high-altitude, long-endurance UAV to deliver near real-time on demand data around the clock.

For more information about Global Hawk, please click here.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 15:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
11:13aNORTHROP GRUMMAN  : Completes Successful First Flight of Japan's Second RQ-4B Gl..
PU
09:00aNorthrop Grumman Announces Webcast, Conference Call of Second Quarter 2021 Fi..
GL
06/22NORTHROP GRUMMAN  : Wolfe Research Adjusts Northrop Grumman PT to $460 From $392..
MT
06/22NORTHROP GRUMMAN  : Flight Tests Digital Wideband AESA Sensor
PU
06/16INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Acquires Northrop Grumman Stock Via Option/Derivative S..
MT
06/16NORTHROP GRUMMAN  : Successfully Launches Minotaur I Rocket for the National Rec..
AQ
06/15NORTHROP GRUMMAN  : Successfully Launches Minotaur I Rocket for the National Rec..
PU
06/15NORTHROP GRUMMAN  : Successfully Launches Pegasus XL Rocket for the US Space For..
AQ
06/14NORTHROP GRUMMAN  : Modernized Electronic Warfare for the Global F-16 Fleet
PU
06/14NORTHROP GRUMMAN  : Pegasus Rocket Launches Satellite for US Space Force
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35 810 M - -
Net income 2021 5 054 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 680 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 59 601 M 59 601 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 97 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 370,28 $
Average target price 398,17 $
Spread / Average Target 7,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
Carl Hahn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION22.27%59 601
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.10%130 474
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION7.75%104 873
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION25.53%52 701
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.16%45 394
BAE SYSTEMS PLC9.00%23 972