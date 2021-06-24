Northrop Grumman : Completes Successful First Flight of Japan's Second RQ-4B Global Hawk

SAN DIEGO - June 24, 2021 - (PHOTO RELEASE) On the heels of the successful first flight of Japan's RQ-4B Global Hawk in early April, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) recently completed additional successful flights for the second unmanned air vehicle (UAV) for Japan. Global Hawk is the only high-altitude, long-endurance UAV to deliver near real-time on demand data around the clock.
For more information about Global Hawk, please click here.
Disclaimer
Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 15:12:01 UTC.