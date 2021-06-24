Northrop Grumman : Completes Successful First Flight of Japan's Second RQ-4B Global Hawk

SAN DIEGO - June 24, 2021 - (PHOTO RELEASE) On the heels of the successful first flight of Japan's RQ-4B Global Hawk in early April, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) recently completed additional successful flights for the second unmanned air vehicle (UAV) for Japan. Global Hawk is the only high-altitude, long-endurance UAV to deliver near real-time on demand data around the clock.

