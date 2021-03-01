Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Northrop Grumman Corporation    NOC

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northrop Grumman : SEC Filing (4/A)

03/01/2021 | 08:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEC FORM 4/ASEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Caylor Mark A
(Last) (First) (Middle)
2980 FAIRVIEW PARK DRIVE
(Street)
FALLS CHURCH VA 22042
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP /DE/ [ NOC] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
CVP & Pres, Mission Systems
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
02/16/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
02/18/2021 		6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Restricted Performance Stock Rights (1) 02/16/2021 A 7,571.05(2) (1) (1) Common Stock 7,571.05 $0.0000 29,579.05 D
Explanation of Responses:
1. Each Restricted Performance Stock Right ('RPSR') represents a contingent right to receive an equivalent number of shares of Issuer common stock, or, at the Issuer's election, cash or a combination of cash and Issuer common stock. The RPSRs vest if the applicable performance metric is satisfied for the relevant valuation of performance measurement period ('measurement period').
2. The RPSRs acquired include (i) 348.05 vested RPSRs with respect to the measurement period ended 12/31/20 acquired due to settlement of the RPSRs granted under the 2011 Long-Term Incentive Stock Plan ('LTISP') on 2/13/18 that resulted in settlement at 105% of the target award; and (ii) 7,223 unvested RPSRs granted under the LTISP on 2/16/21 with a measurement period ending on 12/31/23. A total of 7,309.05 shares were issued in settlement of the 2018 RPSRs with a measurement period that ended 12/31/20, and the target award amount of 6,961 RPSRs was previously reported in connection with the grant of the 2018 RPSRs.
Remarks:
Due to technical issues, a footnote was omitted from the reporting person's Form 4 filed on February 18, 2021. The row reported in Table II of this amended Form 4 is provided for purposes of adding the omitted footnote. This amended Form 4 does not reflect the grant of any additional RPSRs. None of the information previously reported in the tables on February 18, 2021 has changed.
/s/ Jennifer C. McGarey, Attorney-in-Fact 02/26/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 13:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
08:42aNORTHROP GRUMMAN  : SEC Filing (4/A)
PU
02/26NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/24SUPERSONIC AND HYPERSONIC MISSILES M : Spotlight on MBDA, Boeing, Lockheed Marti..
AQ
02/23NORTHROP GRUMMAN  : Overview
PU
02/23NORTHROP GRUMMAN  : Overview 2.6 MB
PU
02/23NORTHROP GRUMMAN  : Communications Systems Provide Foundational Elements for JAD..
PU
02/22NORTHROP GRUMMAN  : Set to Launch 15th Cargo Delivery Mission to the Internation..
AQ
02/22NORTHROP GRUMMAN  : Marks Five Years of B-21 Progress with Two Aircraft in Flow
PU
02/19NORTHROP GRUMMAN  : Technologies Support NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover; Company..
AQ
02/19NORTHROP GRUMMAN  : NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Force Achieves Initial Ope..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35 462 M - -
Net income 2021 3 884 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 852 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 2,13%
Capitalization 48 625 M 48 625 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 97 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 369,32 $
Last Close Price 291,66 $
Spread / Highest target 56,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
Carl Hahn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-4.29%48 625
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.67%108 708
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.97%92 504
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION9.84%46 716
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.76%38 221
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-1.00%21 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ