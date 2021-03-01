Northrop Grumman : SEC Filing (4/A)

Explanation of Responses:

1. Each Restricted Performance Stock Right ('RPSR') represents a contingent right to receive an equivalent number of shares of Issuer common stock, or, at the Issuer's election, cash or a combination of cash and Issuer common stock. The RPSRs vest if the applicable performance metric is satisfied for the relevant valuation of performance measurement period ('measurement period').

2. The RPSRs acquired include (i) 348.05 vested RPSRs with respect to the measurement period ended 12/31/20 acquired due to settlement of the RPSRs granted under the 2011 Long-Term Incentive Stock Plan ('LTISP') on 2/13/18 that resulted in settlement at 105% of the target award; and (ii) 7,223 unvested RPSRs granted under the LTISP on 2/16/21 with a measurement period ending on 12/31/23. A total of 7,309.05 shares were issued in settlement of the 2018 RPSRs with a measurement period that ended 12/31/20, and the target award amount of 6,961 RPSRs was previously reported in connection with the grant of the 2018 RPSRs.

Remarks: