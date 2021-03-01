Northrop Grumman : SEC Filing (4/A)

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
Director
10% Owner
X
Officer (give title below)
Other (specify below)
CVP & Pres, Mission Systems
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) 02/16/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 02/18/2021
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X
Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or (D)
Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Restricted Performance Stock Rights
(1)
02/16/2021
A
7,571.05(2)
(1)
(1)
Common Stock
7,571.05
$0.0000
29,579.05
D
Explanation of Responses:
1. Each Restricted Performance Stock Right ('RPSR') represents a contingent right to receive an equivalent number of shares of Issuer common stock, or, at the Issuer's election, cash or a combination of cash and Issuer common stock. The RPSRs vest if the applicable performance metric is satisfied for the relevant valuation of performance measurement period ('measurement period').
2. The RPSRs acquired include (i) 348.05 vested RPSRs with respect to the measurement period ended 12/31/20 acquired due to settlement of the RPSRs granted under the 2011 Long-Term Incentive Stock Plan ('LTISP') on 2/13/18 that resulted in settlement at 105% of the target award; and (ii) 7,223 unvested RPSRs granted under the LTISP on 2/16/21 with a measurement period ending on 12/31/23. A total of 7,309.05 shares were issued in settlement of the 2018 RPSRs with a measurement period that ended 12/31/20, and the target award amount of 6,961 RPSRs was previously reported in connection with the grant of the 2018 RPSRs.
Remarks:
Due to technical issues, a footnote was omitted from the reporting person's Form 4 filed on February 18, 2021. The row reported in Table II of this amended Form 4 is provided for purposes of adding the omitted footnote. This amended Form 4 does not reflect the grant of any additional RPSRs. None of the information previously reported in the tables on February 18, 2021 has changed.
/s/ Jennifer C. McGarey, Attorney-in-Fact
02/26/2021
