  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:37:53 2023-05-01 am EDT
463.90 USD   +0.57%
09:56aNorthrop Grumman's Integrated Battle Command System Achieves Initial Operational Capability
GL
04:34aNorthrop Grumman Gets $29.4 Million Modification to Agreement With US Missile Defense Agency
MT
03:57aNorthrop Grumman Systems Secures $7.6 Million US Navy Contract
MT
Northrop Grumman's Integrated Battle Command System Achieves Initial Operational Capability

05/01/2023 | 09:56am EDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NYSE: NOC) Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) has achieved initial operational capability from the U.S. Army. With this declaration, the system is now ready to be fielded to U.S. Army units to further support the development of the system’s capabilities.

IBCS is the cornerstone of the Army’s air and missile defense modernization strategy, replacing the multiple current air and missile defense command and control systems with a single system. The system has completed rigorous and demanding Initial Operational Test and Evaluation and numerous successful development and operational flight tests. During these demanding assessments, IBCS demonstrated its ability to deliver decision-quality fire control data across joint networks, increasing situational awareness and time for decision making.

“IBCS has the leading role in the Army’s air and missile defense modernization strategy because its ability to integrate multi-domain sensors to create fire quality fused data enables the warfighter to quickly decide on the best shooter to defend against incoming threats,” said Rebecca Torzone, vice president and general manager, combat systems and mission readiness, Northrop Grumman. “With its mature, proven and ready capabilities, IBCS transforms and extends the battlespace for the U.S. and its allies.”

This groundbreaking step toward putting multi-domain capabilities in the hands of the warfighter comes on the heels of the program’s recent approval for Full Rate Production. These milestones are the result of the successful completion of critical testing, and development of logistics, support and training. To date, IBCS has integrated, or demonstrated integration on numerous sensors and shooters from all U.S. service branches and allies. IBCS can quickly integrate additional systems given its open architecture – enabling the U.S. and its allies to move beyond interoperability to achieve the high level of multi-domain integration required today and in the future.

IBCS implements a modular, open and scalable architecture that integrates available assets in the battlespace onto a common, integrated fire control network, regardless of source, service or domain. Its architecture enables the efficient and affordable integration of current and future systems and extends the battlespace by disaggregating sensors and effectors. By enabling this high level of network integration, the warfighter is given unprecedented time to make accurate decisions. Through numerous successful developments, operational tests and demonstrations, IBCS has proven its capability to connect and fuse multi-service sensor data to multi-service weapons, demonstrating the Army’s contribution to Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capabilities.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 95,000 employees define possible every day.

U.S. military load a C-5 aircraft with Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) equipment during a training session. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)

U.S. military load a C-5 aircraft with Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) equipment during a training session. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)

Contact: Meaghan Cox
 256-788-4977 (mobile)
 meaghan.cox@ngc.com 

Analyst Recommendations on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 38 384 M - -
Net income 2023 3 421 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 975 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,5x
Yield 2023 1,59%
Capitalization 70 048 M 70 048 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 461,27 $
Average target price 511,95 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
John Russell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew F. Bromberg Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.46%70 048
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.01%145 665
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-4.53%117 623
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-12.00%59 792
BAE SYSTEMS PLC18.46%38 870
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.27%36 972
