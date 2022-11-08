Northrop Grumman : to Build Additional Battlefield Airborne Communications Node Gateways to Enable Communications for Joint and Coalition Forces

SAN DIEGO - Nov. 8, 2022 - The U.S. Air Force recently awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) a contract for the purchase and integration of the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) payload on two additional E-11A modified Bombardier business jets. BACN enhances tactical and situational awareness communications and coordination for joint and coalition forces.

"Northrop Grumman is transforming the modern battlefield with advanced networking capabilities that enhance interoperability of our joint force," said Kevin Berkowitz, director, network solutions, Northrop Grumman. "Our battle-tested family of gateway systems improves mission effectiveness and provides the secure and connective tissue between systems and sensors for joint warfighters across space, air, land and sea domains."

This award is part of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract awarded in 2021 for continued BACN operations, sustainment and support.

BACN is currently carried on three E-11As and is a key command and control facilitator supporting airdrops, personnel recovery, convoy, humanitarian assistance and close air support operations.

In 2020, Northrop Grumman's BACN gateway system reached 200,000 combat operational flight hours since its first deployment with the U.S. Air Force and is one of the first battle-tested gateway systems to enable warfighters and platforms to effectively communicate and securely share data across all branches of the DoD.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.