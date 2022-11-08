Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:29 2022-11-08 pm EST
536.37 USD   +0.30%
02:14pNorthrop Grumman : to Build Additional Battlefield Airborne Communications Node Gateways to Enable Communications for Joint and Coalition Forces
PU
12:51pNorthrop Grumman Says Battle Command System Now Ready for Fielding
MT
11:01aNorthrop Grumman's IBCS Ready for Fielding, Connecting the Battlespace
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northrop Grumman : to Build Additional Battlefield Airborne Communications Node Gateways to Enable Communications for Joint and Coalition Forces

11/08/2022 | 02:14pm EST
SAN DIEGO - Nov. 8, 2022 - The U.S. Air Force recently awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) a contract for the purchase and integration of the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) payload on two additional E-11A modified Bombardier business jets. BACN enhances tactical and situational awareness communications and coordination for joint and coalition forces.

"Northrop Grumman is transforming the modern battlefield with advanced networking capabilities that enhance interoperability of our joint force," said Kevin Berkowitz, director, network solutions, Northrop Grumman. "Our battle-tested family of gateway systems improves mission effectiveness and provides the secure and connective tissue between systems and sensors for joint warfighters across space, air, land and sea domains."

This award is part of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract awarded in 2021 for continued BACN operations, sustainment and support.

BACN is currently carried on three E-11As and is a key command and control facilitator supporting airdrops, personnel recovery, convoy, humanitarian assistance and close air support operations.

In 2020, Northrop Grumman's BACN gateway system reached 200,000 combat operational flight hours since its first deployment with the U.S. Air Force and is one of the first battle-tested gateway systems to enable warfighters and platforms to effectively communicate and securely share data across all branches of the DoD.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 19:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36 252 M - -
Net income 2022 3 836 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 372 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 1,26%
Capitalization 82 308 M 82 308 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 88 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 534,77 $
Average target price 546,50 $
Spread / Average Target 2,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
John Russell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew F. Bromberg Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION38.16%82 308
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11.75%141 539
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION35.53%128 057
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION19.61%68 937
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.55%43 903
BAE SYSTEMS PLC43.43%27 963