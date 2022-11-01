Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
02:19pNorthrop Grumman to Participate in the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference
GL
Northrop Grumman to Participate in the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference

11/01/2022 | 02:19pm EDT
FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) will participate in Baird’s 2022 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president, and Dave Keffer, corporate vice president and chief financial officer, will present beginning at 10:05 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live at http://investor.northropgrumman.com.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

Note: Statements to be made at the conference, including in the presentation and in any accompanying materials, contain or may contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “trends,” “goals” and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of the conference, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:Vic Beck (Media)
 703-280-4456 (office)
 vic.beck@ngc.com
  
 Todd Ernst (Investors)
 703-280-4535 (office)
 todd.ernst@ngc.com


© GlobeNewswire 2022
