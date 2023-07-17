By Ben Glickman

Raytheon Technologies said on Monday that they, along with Northrop Grumman, had received a contract to further develop hypersonic weapons.

The two companies said they received a follow-on contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a part of the U.S. Department of Defense, to continue to test Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept flight vehicles, a tactical missile system. The two companies have worked together since 2013, and in 2019 agreed to combine Northrop Grumman's scramjet engines with Raytheon's air-breathing hypersonic weapons.

The two companies will make manufacturing improvements to the existing HAWC design and test the system. The companies said a team led by Raytheon would build and fly the missiles.

Raytheon said Monday it was changing its name to RTX and would begin trading under the new name July 26.

