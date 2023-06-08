Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Northrop Grumman Corporation
  News
  Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:42:30 2023-06-08 pm EDT
457.00 USD   +0.81%
02:16pRocket maker Firefly buys on-orbit servicing company Spaceflight
RE
10:02aNorthrop Grumman : to Produce New Maritime Navigation Sensor for U.S. Navy
PU
06/07Boeing, Northrop face obstacles in commercializing flagship US rocket
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rocket maker Firefly buys on-orbit servicing company Spaceflight

06/08/2023 | 02:16pm EDT
June 8 (Reuters) - Rocket maker Firefly Aerospace, founded by a former SpaceX engineer, said on Thursday it has acquired launch services company Spaceflight Inc in a push to boost its on-orbit servicing capabilities.

Firefly is a space transportation company that helps customers such as NASA and General Atomics with launch, lunar and in-space services, while Spaceflight offers servicing for satellites and other spacecraft while in orbit.

The deal comes at a time when demand for sending satellites into space remains strong, but U.S. rocket startups are grappling with a tight funding environment amid the bankruptcy of Virgin Orbit.

Demand has also shifted from launching a few satellites on small rockets to launching swarms of satellites at once using bigger rockets such as the ones made by SpaceX.

Texas-based Firefly is trying to mass-produce its medium-sized rocket, while developing a larger launcher under a new partnership with Northrop Grumman.

Firefly's Blue Ghost lunar lander is scheduled to complete the first of two missions to the Moon next year with NASA, and will be launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Firefly is among a handful of U.S. space companies vying to launch small satellites into space. It was valued at more than $1 billion when private equity firm AE Industrial Partners became its controlling shareholder in March 2022.

Spaceflight operates manufacturing and payload processing facilities in Bellevue, Washington.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 0.78% 456.695 Delayed Quote.-17.87%
VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC. 18.64% 0.075 Delayed Quote.-96.81%
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 38 416 M - -
Net income 2023 3 429 M - -
Net Debt 2023 10 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,1x
Yield 2023 1,62%
Capitalization 68 845 M 68 845 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
EV / Sales 2024 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 453,35 $
Average target price 502,37 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
John Russell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew F. Bromberg Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.87%68 845
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.31%143 755
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.73%116 939
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.03%58 652
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.38%35 454
BAE SYSTEMS PLC8.72%35 294
