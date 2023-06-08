Rocket maker Firefly buys on-orbit servicing company Spaceflight

June 8 (Reuters) - Rocket maker Firefly Aerospace,
founded by a former SpaceX engineer, said on Thursday it has
acquired launch services company Spaceflight Inc in a push to
boost its on-orbit servicing capabilities.
Firefly is a space transportation company that helps
customers such as NASA and General Atomics with launch, lunar
and in-space services, while Spaceflight offers servicing for
satellites and other spacecraft while in orbit.
The deal comes at a time when demand for sending satellites
into space remains strong, but U.S. rocket startups are
grappling with a tight funding environment amid the bankruptcy
of Virgin Orbit.
Demand has also shifted from launching a few satellites on
small rockets to launching swarms of satellites at once using
bigger rockets such as the ones made by SpaceX.
Texas-based Firefly is trying to mass-produce its
medium-sized rocket, while developing a larger launcher under a
new partnership with Northrop Grumman.
Firefly's Blue Ghost lunar lander is scheduled to complete
the first of two missions to the Moon next year with NASA, and
will be launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Firefly is among a handful of U.S. space companies vying to
launch small satellites into space. It was valued at more than
$1 billion when private equity firm AE Industrial Partners
became its controlling shareholder in March 2022.
Spaceflight operates manufacturing and payload processing
facilities in Bellevue, Washington.
(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by
Devika Syamnath)