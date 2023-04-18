Northstar Announces Expected Timing of Reporting 2022 Annual Results and Details of Virtual Investor Webcast

VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to file its annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the year ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, April 20, 2023. These documents will also be available on the Company's website at www.northstarcleantech.com.

The Company has scheduled a virtual investor webcast to discuss these financial results and to provide a business update to the investment community on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 2:00 pm PDT / 5:00 pm EDT. Details are provided below.

Virtual Investor Webcast Call Details

Topic: Northstar Clean Technologies Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Time: 14:00 PDT / 17:00 EDT

PR Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5716814086394/WN_Ftsjd1eOR7mTW5tHNEyrgg

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session has ended, an archived version of the webcast will be available via the webcast URL above.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Canadian-based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt, shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems, and aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at both its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia and its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Aidan Mills

President & CEO, Director

