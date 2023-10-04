Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar", or the "Company") is proud to announce the introduction of a new feature that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide customers with the convenience of a daily menu of personalized sports bets.

This unique feature, developed by AI and Machine Language personalization software provider Epoxy.ai ("Epoxy"), is new to the Ontario market and underscores NorthStar's commitment to continually strive to provide customers with an exceptional premium betting experience.

The new AI tool "learns" customer betting patterns and preferences to create increasingly individualized "best fit" betting options, adding a new level of intuition to sports betting. The beta version of the product has been integrated into the NorthStar Bets platform and is now available for single bets, parlays, and same-game parlays. NorthStar customers can log in to find the bets "Trending for You" on the home page of the sportsbook.

The NorthStar Bets AI tool presents customers with personalized

betting options in the "Trending for You" section of the sportsbook.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9376/182877_fe4420e32454fb56_001full.jpg

The agreement with Epoxy highlights NorthStar's premium offering and distinctive market position established by building its platform on best-of-breed technologies and content from around the world. As a smaller player competing against much larger betting companies, NorthStar's ability to utilize its first-mover advantage and maintain its focus on agility and innovation sets the Company apart.

"NorthStar is committed to innovate in ways that deliver unique added value to our discerning customers," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar Gaming. "Today's consumer is accustomed to online products and services that are personalized to their preferences, whether it be for shopping, music or TV streaming. Personalization creates betting experiences tailored to the user, presenting them with what they want, how and where they want it."

The AI tool sifts through vast amounts of data to give insights that help bettors effortlessly discover high-quality bets that align with their preferences. The more a customer uses the NorthStar Bets platform, the more effectively the AI can offer relevant betting options that save time and simplify the betting process.

NorthStar's market-leading AI feature is expected to attract new users, drive engagement, and significantly enhance the overall betting experience during the NFL season and for Soccer and the upcoming NBA and NHL seasons.

For more information on NorthStar Gaming, please visit www.northstargaming.ca.

About NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar also provides managed services to Spreads.ca, an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

About Epoxy.ai

Epoxy.ai is an AI/ML-based personalization technology company providing tools that help sports leagues, betting companies and media entities develop new forms of customer acquisition, engagement and retention. Focused on making every experience unique to the end user, its market leading products put player engagement at its heart, boosting acquisition and retention on a global scale. With a combination of off-the-shelf plug and play components, as well as a suite of licensable and easily integrated API's, Epoxy.ai has established itself as the one of the market's most advanced AI-based engagement platforms, servicing the likes of AWS, Kambi, Playtech and NASCAR.

For more information, please visit www.epoxy.ai.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: financial guidance for 2023, expected performance of the Company's business, expansion into new markets and future growth opportunities and expected benefits of transactions. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing readers to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; and the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies. NorthStar believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Information contained in forward-looking statements in this communication are provided as of the date hereof and NorthStar disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or results, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

NorthStar Gaming

Ben Powell

647 532 3948

investorrelations@northstargaming.ca



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182877