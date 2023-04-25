Northumberland Bancorp : Norry Bank Welcomes New SVP and CFO

The Northumberland National Bank is pleased to welcome Douglas C. Baxter to our team as our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



In this role, Baxter will be responsible for managing the financial actions of the bank, maintaining the highest level of accounting standards, and overseeing all aspects of the bank's financial success.



"Norry Bank has a great reputation as a local community independent bank," said Baxter. "I look forward to working with the entire team to build on the bank's solid financial foundation and deliver strong results for our customers and shareholders."



Baxter is a resident of State College and earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Penn State University. He is a graduate of the Pennsylvania Advanced School of Banking and currently serves as an instructor for the Association. In addition, he also passed the Uniform CPA Exam.



Prior to joining the team in Northumberland, Baxter served as Senior Vice President, Accounting and Internal Controls Director at Kish Bank.



"We're proud to recognize Baxter's career history and talent as he joins the senior leadership team," said J. Todd Troxell, Norry Bank President and CEO. "He brings more than 26 years of financial experience, which will be invaluable to the future growth and success of the bank."