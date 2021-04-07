Log in
Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund Announces Appointment of New CFO

04/07/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund (“Northview” or the “Fund”) (NHF.UN – TSX), today announced that Sarah Walker has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Northview, effective April 12, 2021.

Ms. Walker brings over 15 years of senior financial experience to Northview, having spent 13 years with WestJet Airlines Ltd. where she most recently served as WestJet’s Vice President, Controller and Supply Chain. Ms. Walker will replace Leslie Veiner, who has been Northview’s Chief Financial Officer since the closing of its initial public offering on November 2, 2020. Mr. Veiner also served as the Chief Operating Officer of Northview Apartment REIT from 2015 to October 2020. To support the transition of leadership Mr. Veiner will remain with the Fund until May 14, 2021.

“We are excited to have Sarah join our executive team in Calgary as we continue to execute on our plans to enhance the operational effectiveness of Northview’s assets and deliver on our commitment to provide Unitholders with solid returns,” said Todd Cook, Northview’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are also grateful for the strong leadership of Leslie during his time with the Fund and his prior leadership with Northview Apartment REIT. Leslie has been instrumental in ensuring a strong foundation for Northview since completion of the Fund’s IPO in late 2020. We thank him for his contributions during for his time with Northview and wish him success in his new role as the Chief Executive Officer of True North Commercial REIT.”

ABOUT NORTHVIEW CANADIAN HIGH YIELD RESIDENTIAL FUND

The Fund is a “closed-end fund” established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning, and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

To learn more about Northview, visit www.northviewfund.com or contact:

Mr. Todd Cook, Chief Executive Officer
Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund
Tel:        (403) 531-0720
Email:    tcook@northviewfund.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Todd R. Cook Chief Executive Officer
Leslie M. Veiner Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Drimmer Chairman-Trustees Board
Lawrence D. Wilder Lead Independent Trustee
Karl Bomhof Vice President-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHVIEW CANADIAN HIGH YIELD RESIDENTIAL FUND5.11%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION12.49%8 340
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND10.80%3 928
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION46.03%3 057
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.25.79%2 578
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.7.43%2 541
