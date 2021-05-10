Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NHF.UN   CA66718Q1063

NORTHVIEW CANADIAN HIGH YIELD RESIDENTIAL FUND

(NHF.UN)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund Announces Results of Voting for Trustees at Annual Meeting of Unitholders

05/10/2021 | 04:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: NHF.UN) today announced the results of voting for trustees at its annual meeting of unitholders held earlier today (the “Meeting”). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 23, 2021 was elected as a trustee of the Fund at the Meeting. On a vote conducted by ballot, the voting results were as follows.

Nominee# of Votes
For		% of Votes
For		# of Votes
Withheld		% of Votes
Withheld
Daniel Drimmer23,259,50098.58%335,2421.42%
Rob Kumer23,590,74299.98%4,0000.02%
Graham Rosenberg23,594,742100%00%
Harry Rosenbaum23,594,742100%00%
Lawrence D. Wilder23,592,04299.99%2,7000.01%

At the meeting, unitholders also voted on the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Northview for the ensuing year and the authorization of the trustees to fix the remuneration payable to the auditors:

 # of Votes For# of Votes Withheld
Appointment of Auditors23,594,742 (100%)0 (0%)

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Fund’s report of voting results, which is available under the Fund’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT NORTHVIEW CANADIAN HIGH YIELD RESIDENTIAL FUND

The Fund is a “closed-end fund” established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

To learn more about the Fund, visit www.northviewfund.com or contact:

Todd Cook, Chief Executive Officer
Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund
Tel: (403) 531-0720
Email: tcook@northviewfund.com

Sarah Walker, Chief Financial Officer
Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund
Tel: (403) 531-0720
Email: swalker@northviewfund.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about NORTHVIEW CANADIAN HIGH YIELD RESIDENTIAL FUND
04:29pNorthview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund Announces Results of Voting fo..
GL
11:21aNorthview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund Announces Q1 2021 Financial Re..
GL
04/16Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund Announces April Distribution
GL
04/07Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund Announces Appointment of New C..
GL
03/16Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund Announces March Distribution
GL
03/16Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund Announces 2020 Financial Resul..
GL
More news
Chart NORTHVIEW CANADIAN HIGH YIELD RESIDENTIAL FUND
Duration : Period :
Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHVIEW CANADIAN HIGH YIELD RESIDENTIAL FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Todd R. Cook Chief Executive Officer
Sarah Walker Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Drimmer Chairman-Trustees Board
Graham Lawrence Rosenberg Independent Trustee
Harry Rosenbaum Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHVIEW CANADIAN HIGH YIELD RESIDENTIAL FUND11.57%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION13.91%8 415
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND14.08%4 064
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION50.83%3 158
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.27.72%2 604
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.9.34%2 599