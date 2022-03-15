Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Northview Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NHF.UN   CA6671931062

NORTHVIEW FUND

(NHF.UN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northview Fund Announces March Distribution

03/15/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Fund (the “Fund”) today announced its March 2022 cash distribution amounts on its outstanding Class A Units, Class C Units and Class F Units Class (collectively, the “Units”), payable on April 19, 2022 to holders of Units of record at March 31, 2022. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

  • C$0.10476 per Class A Unit, representing approximately C$1.26 per Unit on an annualized basis;
  • C$0.11056 per Class C Unit, representing approximately C$1.33 per Unit on an annualized basis;
  • C$0.10807 per Class F Unit, representing approximately C$1.30 per Unit on an annualized basis;

About Northview Fund

The Fund is a “closed-end fund” established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Fund’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including with respect to the payment of distributions, the annualized pre-tax distribution yield, and its proposed name change. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Fund’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on the Fund’s estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Fund’s materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, which could cause the actual results and performance of the Fund to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what the Fund believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of today and the Fund, except as required by applicable law, assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

To learn more about the Fund, visit www.northviewfund.com or contact:

Todd Cook, Chief Executive Officer
Northview Fund
Tel: (403) 531-0720
Email: tcook@northviewfund.com

Sarah Walker, Chief Financial Officer
Northview Fund
Tel: (403) 531-0720
Email: swalker@northviewfund.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about NORTHVIEW FUND
05:01pNorthview Fund Announces March Distribution
GL
02/22Starlight Western Canada Multi-Family Raises Maximum Offering Size with Capacity to Buy..
MT
02/22Starlight Western Canada Multi-Family (No. 2) Fund Raises $130,000,000 Maximum Size Ini..
AQ
02/15Northview Fund Announces February Distribution and Completion of Name Change
GL
02/15Northview Fund Announces February Distribution Payable on March 15, 2022
CI
01/17Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund Announces Distribution of January 2022, ..
CI
2021Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund Announces Distribution of December, Paya..
CI
2021Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund Announces November Distribution
GL
2021Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund Announces November Distribution, Payable..
CI
2021Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund Announces Distribution for the Month of ..
CI
More news
Chart NORTHVIEW FUND
Duration : Period :
Northview Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHVIEW FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers and Directors
Todd R. Cook Chief Executive Officer
Sarah Walker Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Drimmer Chairman-Trustees Board
Graham Lawrence Rosenberg Independent Trustee
Harry Rosenbaum Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHVIEW FUND-4.56%57
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-6.89%9 448
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.6.40%6 334
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.20%4 443
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-6.30%3 084
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-4.79%2 512