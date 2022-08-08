Northway Financial : Call Report

For information or assistance, national banks, state nonmember banks, and savings associations should contact the FDIC's Data Collection and Analysis Section, 550 17th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20429, toll free on (800) 688-FDIC(3342), Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. State member banks should contact their Federal Reserve District Bank.
Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
Legend: NR - Not Reported, CONF - Confidential
Contact Information for the Reports of Condition and Income
To facilitate communication between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income, please provide contact information for (1) the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) of the bank signing the reports for this quarter, and (2) the person at the bank-other than the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent)-to whom questions about the reports should be directed. If the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) is the primary contact for questions about the reports, please provide contact information for another person at the bank who will serve as a secondary contact for communications between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Contact information for the Reports of Condition and Income is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public.
USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) Anti-Money Laundering
Contact Information
This information is being requested to identify points-of-contact who are in charge of your bank's USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) information requests. Bank personnel listed could be contacted by law enforcement officers or the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) for additional information related to specific Section 314(a) search requests or other anti-terrorist financing and anti- money laundering matters. Communications sent by FinCEN to the bank for purposes other than Section 314(a) notifications will state the intended purpose and should be directed to the appropriate bank personnel for review. Any disclosure of customer records to law enforcement officers or FinCEN must be done in compliance with applicable law, including the Right to Financial Privacy Act (12 U.S.C. 3401 et seq.).
Please provide information for a primary and secondary contact. Information for a third and fourth contact may be provided at the bank's option. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address if not available. This contact information is for the confidential use of the Agencies, FinCEN, and law enforcement officers and will not be released to the public.
NORTHWAY BANK
FFIEC 051
RSSD-ID 30502
Report Date 6/30/2022
Last Updated on 7/29/2022
5
Contact Information(Form Type - 051)
Dollar amounts in thousands
Contact Information for the Reports of Condition and Income
Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) Signing the Reports
