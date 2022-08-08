Northway Financial : Call Report

USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) Anti-Money Laundering

Contact Information

This information is being requested to identify points-of-contact who are in charge of your bank's USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) information requests. Bank personnel listed could be contacted by law enforcement officers or the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) for additional information related to specific Section 314(a) search requests or other anti-terrorist financing and anti- money laundering matters. Communications sent by FinCEN to the bank for purposes other than Section 314(a) notifications will state the intended purpose and should be directed to the appropriate bank personnel for review. Any disclosure of customer records to law enforcement officers or FinCEN must be done in compliance with applicable law, including the Right to Financial Privacy Act (12 U.S.C. 3401 et seq.).

Please provide information for a primary and secondary contact. Information for a third and fourth contact may be provided at the bank's option. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address if not available. This contact information is for the confidential use of the Agencies, FinCEN, and law enforcement officers and will not be released to the public.