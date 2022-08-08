Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Northway Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWYF   US6672702015

NORTHWAY FINANCIAL, INC.

(NWYF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:42 2022-07-29 pm EDT
29.02 USD   -0.10%
02:25pNORTHWAY FINANCIAL : Call Report
PU
08/05NORTHWAY FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/29Earnings Flash (NWYF) NORTHWAY FINANCIAL Reports Q2 Loss $-0.40
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northway Financial : Call Report

08/08/2022 | 02:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for a Bank with Domestic Offices Only and Total Assets Less than $5 Billion - FFIEC 051

Institution Name

NORTHWAY BANK

City

BERLIN

State

NH

Zip Code

03570

Call Report Report Date

6/30/2022

Report Type

051

RSSD-ID

30502

FDIC Certificate Number

14240

OCC Charter Number

0

ABA Routing Number

11700425

Last updated on

7/29/2022

Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for a Bank with Domestic Offices Only and Total Assets Less than $5 Billion - FFIEC 051

Table of Contents

Signature Page............................................................

1

Table of Contents.........................................................

2

Contact Information for the Reports of Condition and

Income...................................................................

3

USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) Anti-Money

Laundering Contact Information............................

4

Contact Information(Form Type - 051).........................

5

Schedule RI - Income Statement(Form Type -

051).......................................................................

7

Schedule RI-A - Changes in Bank Equity

Capital(Form Type - 051).......................................

9

Schedule RI-B Part I - Charge-offs and Recoveries

on Loans and Leases(Form Type - 051)..............

10

Schedule RI-B Part II - Changes in Allowances for

Credit Losses(Form Type - 051)..........................

11

Schedule RI-C - Disaggregated Data on the

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses(Form

Type - 051)..........................................................

12

Schedule RI-E - Explanations (Form Type -

051).....................................................................

13

Schedule RC - Balance Sheet(Form Type -

051).....................................................................

15

Schedule RC-B - Securities(Form Type - 051)...........

17

Schedule RC-C Part I - Loans and Leases(Form

Type - 051)..........................................................

19

Schedule RC-C Part II - Loans to Small Businesses

and Small Farms(Form Type - 051).....................

23

Schedule RC-E - Deposit Liabilities(Form Type -

051).....................................................................

25

Schedule RC-F - Other Assets(Form Type -

051).....................................................................

28

Schedule RC-G - Other Liabilities(Form Type -

051).....................................................................

29

Schedule RC-K - Quarterly Averages(Form Type -

051).....................................................................

30

Schedule RC-L - Off-Balance Sheet Items(Form

Type - 051)..........................................................

31

Schedule RC-M - Memoranda(Form Type -

051).....................................................................

33

Schedule RC-N - Past Due and Nonaccrual Loans

Leases and Other Assets(Form Type -

051).....................................................................

36

Schedule RC-O - Other Data for Deposit Insurance

and FICO Assessments(Form Type - 051)..........

39

Schedule RC-R Part I - Regulatory Capital

Components and Ratios(Form Type - 051).........

41

Schedule RC-R Part II - Risk-Weighted Assets(Form

Type - 051)..........................................................

44

Schedule RC-T - Fiduciary and Related

Services(Form Type - 051)..................................

53

Schedule SU - Supplemental Information(Form Type

- 051)...................................................................

57

Optional Narrative Statement Concerning the

Amounts Reported in the Consolidated Reports

of Condition and Income(Form Type - 051).........

58

For information or assistance, national banks, state nonmember banks, and savings associations should contact the FDIC's Data Collection and Analysis Section, 550 17th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20429, toll free on (800) 688-FDIC(3342), Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. State member banks should contact their Federal Reserve District Bank.

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Legend: NR - Not Reported, CONF - Confidential

Contact Information for the Reports of Condition and Income

To facilitate communication between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income, please provide contact information for (1) the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) of the bank signing the reports for this quarter, and (2) the person at the bank-other than the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent)-to whom questions about the reports should be directed. If the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) is the primary contact for questions about the reports, please provide contact information for another person at the bank who will serve as a secondary contact for communications between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Contact information for the Reports of Condition and Income is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public.

Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) Signing

Other Person to Whom Questions about the

the Reports

Reports Should be Directed

CONF

Name (TEXT C490)

CONF

Title (TEXT C491)

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT C492)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C493)

CONF

Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT C494)

CONF

Name (TEXT C495)

CONF

Title (TEXT C496)

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT 4086)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT 8902)

CONF

Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT 9116)

Primary Contact

CONF

Name (TEXT C366)

CONF

Title (TEXT C367)

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT C368)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C369)

CONF

Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT C370)

Secondary Contact

CONF

Name (TEXT C371)

CONF

Title (TEXT C372)

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT C373)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C374)

CONF

Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT C375)

USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) Anti-Money Laundering

Contact Information

This information is being requested to identify points-of-contact who are in charge of your bank's USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) information requests. Bank personnel listed could be contacted by law enforcement officers or the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) for additional information related to specific Section 314(a) search requests or other anti-terrorist financing and anti- money laundering matters. Communications sent by FinCEN to the bank for purposes other than Section 314(a) notifications will state the intended purpose and should be directed to the appropriate bank personnel for review. Any disclosure of customer records to law enforcement officers or FinCEN must be done in compliance with applicable law, including the Right to Financial Privacy Act (12 U.S.C. 3401 et seq.).

Please provide information for a primary and secondary contact. Information for a third and fourth contact may be provided at the bank's option. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address if not available. This contact information is for the confidential use of the Agencies, FinCEN, and law enforcement officers and will not be released to the public.

Primary Contact

CONF

Name (TEXT C437)

CONF

Title (TEXT C438)

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT C439)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C440)

Secondary Contact

CONF

Name (TEXT C442)

CONF

Title (TEXT C443)

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT C444)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT 8902)

Third Contact

CONF

Name (TEXT C870)

CONF

Title (TEXT C871)

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT C368)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C873)

Fourth Contact

CONF

Name (TEXT C875)

CONF

Title (TEXT C876)

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT C877)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C878)

NORTHWAY BANK

FFIEC 051

RSSD-ID 30502

Report Date 6/30/2022

Last Updated on 7/29/2022

5

Contact Information(Form Type - 051)

Dollar amounts in thousands

  1. Contact Information for the Reports of Condition and Income
    1. Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) Signing the Reports
      1. Name............................................................................................................................................................
      2. Title...............................................................................................................................................................
      3. E-mailAddress..............................................................................................................................................
      4. Telephone......................................................................................................................................................
      5. FAX...............................................................................................................................................................
    3. Other Person to Whom Questions about the Reports Should be Directed
      1. Name............................................................................................................................................................
      2. Title...............................................................................................................................................................
      3. E-mailAddress..............................................................................................................................................
      4. Telephone......................................................................................................................................................
      5. FAX...............................................................................................................................................................
  3. Person to whom questions about Schedule RC-T - Fiduciary and Related Services should be directed
    1. Name and Title.....................................................................................................................................................
    2. E-mailAddress.....................................................................................................................................................
    3. Telephone.............................................................................................................................................................
    4. FAX.......................................................................................................................................................................
  5. Emergency Contact Information
    1. Primary Contact
      1. Name............................................................................................................................................................
      2. Title...............................................................................................................................................................
      3. E-mailAddress..............................................................................................................................................
      4. Telephone......................................................................................................................................................
      5. FAX...............................................................................................................................................................
    3. Secondary Contact
      1. Name............................................................................................................................................................
      2. Title...............................................................................................................................................................
      3. E-mailAddress..............................................................................................................................................
      4. Telephone......................................................................................................................................................
      5. FAX...............................................................................................................................................................
  7. USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) Anti-Money Laundering Contact Information
    1. Primary Contact
      1. Name............................................................................................................................................................
      2. Title...............................................................................................................................................................
      3. E-mailAddress..............................................................................................................................................
      4. Telephone......................................................................................................................................................
    3. Secondary Contact
      1. Name............................................................................................................................................................
      2. Title...............................................................................................................................................................
      3. E-mailAddress..............................................................................................................................................
      4. Telephone......................................................................................................................................................
    5. Third Contact
      1. Name............................................................................................................................................................
      2. Title...............................................................................................................................................................
      3. E-mailAddress..............................................................................................................................................
      4. Telephone......................................................................................................................................................
    7. Fourth Contact
      1. Name............................................................................................................................................................

1.

1.a.

TEXTC490

CONF

1.a.1.

TEXTC491

CONF

1.a.2.

TEXTC492

CONF

1.a.3.

TEXTC493

CONF

1.a.4.

TEXTC494

CONF

1.a.5.

1.b.

TEXTC495

CONF

1.b.1.

TEXTC496

CONF

1.b.2.

TEXT4086

CONF

1.b.3.

TEXT8902

CONF

1.b.4.

TEXT9116

CONF

1.b.5.

2.

TEXTB962

CONF

2.a.

TEXTB926

CONF

2.b.

TEXTB963

CONF

2.c.

TEXTB964

CONF

2.d.

3.

3.a.

TEXTC366

CONF

3.a.1.

TEXTC367

CONF

3.a.2.

TEXTC368

CONF

3.a.3.

TEXTC369

CONF

3.a.4.

TEXTC370

CONF

3.a.5.

3.b.

TEXTC371

CONF

3.b.1.

TEXTC372

CONF

3.b.2.

TEXTC373

CONF

3.b.3.

TEXTC374

CONF

3.b.4.

TEXTC375

CONF

3.b.5.

4.

4.a.

TEXTC437

CONF

4.a.1.

TEXTC438

CONF

4.a.2.

TEXTC439

CONF

4.a.3.

TEXTC440

CONF

4.a.4.

4.b.

TEXTC442

CONF

4.b.1.

TEXTC443

CONF

4.b.2.

TEXTC444

CONF

4.b.3.

TEXTC445

CONF

4.b.4.

4.c.

TEXTC870

CONF

4.c.1.

TEXTC871

CONF

4.c.2.

TEXTC872

CONF

4.c.3.

TEXTC873

CONF

4.c.4.

4.d.

TEXTC875

CONF

4.d.1.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Northway Financial Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 18:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORTHWAY FINANCIAL, INC.
02:25pNORTHWAY FINANCIAL : Call Report
PU
08/05NORTHWAY FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/29Earnings Flash (NWYF) NORTHWAY FINANCIAL Reports Q2 Loss $-0.40
MT
07/29Earnings Flash (NWYF) NORTHWAY FINANCIAL Reports Q2 Loss $-0.40
MT
07/29Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Div..
AQ
07/29Northway Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
07/29Northway Financial, Inc. Declares Semi-Annual Cash Dividend, Payable on August 15, 2022
CI
04/29Northway Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings
AQ
04/29Northway Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
02/04NORTHWAY FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35,9 M - -
Net income 2020 5,24 M - -
Net cash 2020 35,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Yield 2020 2,50%
Capitalization 79,9 M 79,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,48x
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 249
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart NORTHWAY FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Northway Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William J. Woodward Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gary J. Laurash Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tyler S. White Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Fletcher W. Adams Vice Chairman
Stephen G. Boucher Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWAY FINANCIAL, INC.-11.39%80
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.90%339 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.67%272 877
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.82%220 374
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.80%165 984
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.44%157 567