In a marketplace with no shortage of choices, our commitment is to become more customers' preferred bank of choice. That's why Northwest continually invests to develop and improve solutions our customers value most. We are proud to consider ourselves partners on our customers' path to financial success, with a comprehensive range of financial tools for today and tomorrow.

Planning Bright Financial Futures

Our commitment to our customers' financial success included expanding our wealth management capabilities in 2023. Our team provides comprehensive, strategic guidance customized to fit clients' needs and goals. Together, we put together a holistic plan, including retirement accounts, mutual fund investments, estate plans and trusts, investment secured lines of credit, insurance and annuities.

Making Banking Easier

When people are pressed for time, quick access to banking services must be seamless, intuitive and secure. Over the last several years, we have been digitally transforming our bank, giving our customers more ways to interact with our team and quickly access the services they need. Newly enhanced online and mobile experiences allow customers to bank from anywhere at any time. Streamlined account opening gets customers up and running quickly.

Growing Rewards

In 2023, we piloted a high-yield savings program in select markets both within and outside our traditional footprint, generating $268 million in deposit balances - 68% of which are new to the bank.

We also launched a new cashback credit card, the Northwest CashBack Visa Signature® card, that offers more points or cashback rewards than ever before. We saw a 44% increase in card originations over 2022, with higher average credit scores and larger credit lines for new cardholders.

Protecting Customers' Assets

Cybersecurity is a top priority at Northwest Bank. We employ state-of-the- art technology and industry best practices to maintain data and account security, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of customers' personal and financial information. This is on top of employee training that includes the latest best practices, education to help customers understand their role in maintaining security, constant audits to assess potential vulnerabilities and new technology tools to help keep information safe.