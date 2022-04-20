Log in
Northwest Bancshares : Bank Donates Computer Equipment to Provide Digital Access to the Residents of Lancaster County

04/20/2022 | 12:09pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Melanie Clabaugh (814) 728-7328 melanie.clabaugh@northwest.comwww.northwest.com

Northwest Bank Donates Computer Equipment to Provide Digital Access to the

Residents of Lancaster County

Lancaster, Pennsylvania (April 19, 2022) - Northwest Bank,a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, announced the donation of 48 computers and a multi-function printer to the IntraCity Progressive Pastors Association to assist Lancaster County residents with resources for education, career-building and more.

To provide additional opportunities for residents who lack access to digital resources, Northwest Bank in partnership with the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Committee from the Lancaster Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) identified the need for digital access centers throughout the county. As part of this initiative, Northwest distributed the computer equipment to members of the IntraCity Progressive Pastors Association (IPPA) to begin the process of equipping and staffing these access centers.

"This equipment provides equitable access to the resources needed to create a more inclusive digital world," said Bárbara Pérez, vice president, human resources business partner, Northwest Bank. "We hope that this generous gift will serve as the impetus for other members of the corporate community to search for ways to bridge the numerous socio-economic gaps facing our society."

Using the equipment provided by Northwest, Lancaster residents will be able to participate in coding classes and workshops on career-oriented topics. Ebenezer Baptist Church in Lancaster is leading the IPPA effort to establish Digital Access Centers in every member church with the space to accommodate a center.

To learn more about Northwest Bank's approach to community outreach, visit https://www.northwest.bank/environmental-social-governance/community-involvement/.

About Northwest Bank

Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services. As of April 15, 2022, Northwest operates 142 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

###

Disclaimer

Northwest Bancshares Inc. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 16:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
