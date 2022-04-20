Northwest Bancshares : Bank Donates Computer Equipment to Provide Digital Access to the Residents of Lancaster County

NEWS RELEASE

Lancaster, Pennsylvania (April 19, 2022) - Northwest Bank,a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, announced the donation of 48 computers and a multi-function printer to the IntraCity Progressive Pastors Association to assist Lancaster County residents with resources for education, career-building and more.

To provide additional opportunities for residents who lack access to digital resources, Northwest Bank in partnership with the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Committee from the Lancaster Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) identified the need for digital access centers throughout the county. As part of this initiative, Northwest distributed the computer equipment to members of the IntraCity Progressive Pastors Association (IPPA) to begin the process of equipping and staffing these access centers.

"This equipment provides equitable access to the resources needed to create a more inclusive digital world," said Bárbara Pérez, vice president, human resources business partner, Northwest Bank. "We hope that this generous gift will serve as the impetus for other members of the corporate community to search for ways to bridge the numerous socio-economic gaps facing our society."

Using the equipment provided by Northwest, Lancaster residents will be able to participate in coding classes and workshops on career-oriented topics. Ebenezer Baptist Church in Lancaster is leading the IPPA effort to establish Digital Access Centers in every member church with the space to accommodate a center.

To learn more about Northwest Bank's approach to community outreach, visit https://www.northwest.bank/environmental-social-governance/community-involvement/.

