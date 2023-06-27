



June 27, 2023





Fishers, Indiana. - Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, today held a grand opening ceremony for its new regional hub in Fishers, Indiana. The expansion marks an important milestone for Northwest as it strengthens its presence and commitment to supporting the growing demand for commercial and business banking services within the Central Indiana region.



Located in the Ellipse Building at 11 Municipal Drive, Northwest's new state-of-the-art regional hub and business office will embody its Northwest 360 model, offering a variety of banking services and expertise to meet client needs in commercial, business, mortgage and community and lending. The office will also be the home to the bank's regional treasury management, trust, and private banking teams.

Northwest Bank first entered the Indiana market in April 2020 when it merged with MutualBank and is currently home to more than 270 regional employees. The new Fishers hub will be the home office for 30 Northwest employees. Northwest Bank Indiana Region President, Jennifer Gibson will lead the team in the new office, along with banking executives within their growing commercial and business banking services sectors.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new regional hub and business office in Fishers," said Jennifer Gibson. "The grand opening of this office reflects our deep commitment to supporting the growing number of local companies in Central Indiana and throughout the state, empowering businesses with the tools and resources they need to grow. Through our expanded presence in the Fishers community, we look forward to forging new partnerships that foster growth and innovation for our clients and the region."

Held on Monday, June 26, 2023, the Northwest Bank regional hub and business office grand opening event included a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony and reception. Local business leaders, community members and elected officials were in attendance for the ceremonies.

"On behalf of Mayor Fadness, the City of Fishers and the City Council, we wholeheartedly welcome Northwest Bank to our community," said Cecilia Coble, vice president, Fishers City Council. "Their new location is literally in the heart and soul of Fishers, and we thank Northwest Bank for trusting us with their new region headquarters and appreciate their support for our community."

Attendees also had the opportunity to meet the Northwest Bank team to learn more about the services offered and to network with fellow business professionals. As a community-based bank, a check in the amount of $1,000 was also presented on behalf of Northwest during the ceremony to Outside the Box, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

To learn more about Northwest Bank and its ranges of financial services, visit www.northwest.bank.

About Northwest

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as treasury management solutions and wealth management services. Northwest currently operates 134 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. The common stock of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.



