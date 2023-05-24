Northwest Bancshares : Bank Expands into Cincinnati Market, Welcomes Jay Rush as Regional Vice President, Commercial Lending





May 24, 2023





Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati banking veteran Jay Rush has joined Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking solutions, as regional vice president, commercial lending, and as lead of the bank's expansion into the Greater Cincinnati market.

Northwest's expansion into the Cincinnati market is part of the bank's strategic growth plan and a natural progression of the institution's westward expansion into contiguous markets. Senior Treasury Management Advisor, Amy Hopkins, and Corporate Head of Treasury Management, Tina Stinson, will support Northwest Bank's Cincinnati growth.

"We are excited to enter the Cincinnati market and support the success of the business community and region overall through our business and commercial banking solutions," said Mark Reitzes, senior executive vice president and head of commercial banking, "Jay's knowledge of the market, as well as his commitment to excellence and integrity, made him the perfect fit for our first Cincinnati-based regional vice president role and will enable Northwest to enter the market as a strong and competitive partner for businesses seeking commercial lending options."

In his new role, Rush will focus on helping mid-sized corporations meet their lending and treasury management needs.

Prior to joining Northwest, Rush served as managing director at Bannockburn Global Forex, a capital markets trading firm. He also held roles at Clark Schaefer Hackett, Aon, Huntington National Bank and U.S. Bank.

Of his new opportunity, Rush said, "I'm proud to join the team at Northwest Bank and lead the bank's expansion into the Cincinnati market. I look forward to leveraging my connections and knowledge of the market to serve the community and help Northwest achieve its strategic growth goals."

Rush earned a bachelor's degree in economics, as well as a Master of Business Administration degree, from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Editor's note: Executive headshots available on request

