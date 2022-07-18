Northwest Bancshares : Bank Names Nathan Ross as Erie Commercial Relationship Manager

Northwest Bank Names Nathan Ross as Erie Commercial Relationship Manager

July 18, 2022

Erie, Pennsylvania-

Northwest Bank is proud to announce Nathan Ross as regional assistant vice president and community commercial relationship manager. Ross joined Northwest Bank in 2015 and has served in various management roles within the institution over the last seven years. The announcement was shared today by Anita Kuchcinski, Erie commercial market executive.

"Nathan Ross' enduring commitment to delivering the highest standard of service to Northwest Bank's customers makes him the perfect candidate to assume the role of regional AVP," said Kuchcinski. "We look forward to all of the valuable contributions he will surely bring to his new role."

Of his new opportunity, Ross shared, "I am honored to have the opportunity to work closely with our valued commercial customers and support them in expanding their lending and deposit needs."

In his new role, Ross will continue to develop meaningful relationships with new and existing commercial banking clients throughout Greater Erie. He will also actively manage a commercial portfolio and serve as brand ambassador for Northwest Bank within the community through service projects and client engagement.

Ross is a graduate of Gannon University where he earned a bachelor's degree in entrepreneurship with minors in finance and marketing. He has completed multiple programs through the PA Banker's Association since 2017 through the School of Banking and School of Commercial Lending. Additionally, Ross is a graduate of both the Jefferson Educational Society's Civic Leadership Academy, as well as the Erie Regional Chamber & Growth Partnerships Ambassador Program.

An Erie native, Ross is a dedicated member of numerous community organizations. He currently serves as chair of the Americans for the Competitive Free Enterprise System (ACES), vice president of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Erie County, and treasurer of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church. Ross was also recently named a 2022 class recipient of the Erie Reader's 40 Under 40 Award in recognition of his forward-thinking leadership.

The son of Craig and Carolyn Ross, he resides in Erie with his wife, Kristyn and son, Wesley.

About Northwest Bank

Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services. As of April 19, 2022, Northwest operates 142 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.com.